The Standard
Home/Sport/Cricket

Warrnambool talent Matt Gome signs at Allansford-Panmure, eyes off division one spot

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 3 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Gome has joined Allansford-Panmure next season. Picture by Anthony Brady
Matthew Gome has joined Allansford-Panmure next season. Picture by Anthony Brady

An emerging Warrnambool and District cricketer says a decision to join a rival club comes down to a desire to lock down a division one wicket-keeping spot next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.