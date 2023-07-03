An emerging Warrnambool and District cricketer says a decision to join a rival club comes down to a desire to lock down a division one wicket-keeping spot next season.
Teenage wicket-keeper batter Matthew Gome has signed with Allansford-Panmure, departing his junior club Brierly-Christ Church, continuing an impressive off-season of recruiting for the Gators.
The Gators, under coach Kyall Timms have signed Russells Creek premiership star Shashan Silva as their new skipper, while gun spinner Shiv Kumara, also from Russells Creek, and overseas import Kevon Beckles, a seasoned top-order batter, will join the division one outfit.
Hopefully with what we've got coming in and what's already there it'll be a really big year for the club.- Matthew Gome
"I'm really, really excited for the opportunity to join the club," he told The Standard of joining Allansford-Panmure.
"There's plenty of opportunities for me, I've just got to work really hard.
"They've signed really well for next season so hopefully with what we've got coming in and what's already there it'll be a really big year for the club.
"But I'm pretty stoked. It's a new challenge and can't wait to get stuck into it."
The year 11 Emmanuel College student said it was an agonising decision to depart his home club after spending his entire cricket career at the Bulls so far, including 15 division one matches across the past two seasons.
He said he had to put personal feelings aside and do what'd be best for his game moving forward.
"For me it came down to opportunities, I've been looking for that division one keeping spot and Allansford approached me and said if I put the work in that spot is there for the taking," he said.
"That was the main thing for me I guess in ultimately coming to the decision to leave Brierly but I know I've got to work hard.
"It wasn't easy to make the decision to leave, I've been at Brierly my whole life and loved it.
"I took my time to really think it through and it was far from easy but it's a great opportunity for me."
The top-order batter, who has become well-known for being a cricketer who lifts at representative level, says he has a desire to play Premier cricket full-time once he finishes school.
Gome played for Melbourne University's Dowling Shield under 16 team last season, scoring a sparkling 116 against Kingston Hawthorn and has played 31 representative matches for the Western Waves.
For the WDCA junior country week team last season he piled on the runs, scoring 261 runs at 61.3 from six matches including an unbeaten 109 against Horsham on his new home ground, Uebergang Oval in Allansford.
"At the moment I'll try and play Dowling again for Uni this season and maybe I'll try and sneak in a few senior games up there this season which would be awesome for my game," he said.
"I'm still at school so I'll stick around Warrnambool for the next few years but we'll see what happens and what we can arrange.
"I really like playing higher quality cricket, it brings out the best in me, brings out the best in everyone.
"I like facing better bowlers on really good wickets, better fields and there's that hunger for everyone to get even higher and hopefully up to state cricket."
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.