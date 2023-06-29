POPULAR trainer Symon Wilde rates his last-start Australian Steeplechase winner Tolemac his best hope of winning Sunday's $125,000 Thackeray Steeplechase.
Wilde also saddles up Elvison in the 3450-metre race to be run on a heavy rated 10 track at Warrnambool.
Warrnambool Racing Club track and facilities manager Dermott O'Connor told The Standard more than 140 millimetres of rain had fallen on the track in June.
"It's an extremely heavy track but should be safe for winter racing," he said.
"There's a couple of wet patches so we've moved a couple of the jumps around because of wear and tear on the track.
"Apart from that it should be good, safe winter track but we're keeping a close watch on Saturday and Sunday's weather."
Wilde said Tolemac should appreciate the heavy rated track.
"I'm really happy how Tolemac came through his Australian Steeplechase win," he said.
"The only downside is I think the handicapper hasn't missed him giving him an extra three kilograms for his win in the Australian Steeple.
"Tolemac loves wet ground so he'll get conditions to suit. I would think the Thackeray will turn into a real slog on the heavy track which my bloke will like."
Elvison was due to run in an open steeplechase at Casterton last week but the meeting was abandoned which forced Wilde to accept with the nine-year-old on Sunday.
"Elvison loves running over the life hedges at Casterton," he said.
"I had no other option but to run at Warrnambool on Sunday. He needs the run after missing last week. Casterton has another steeplechase in a few weeks and that race should really suit him."
Sunday's first race is a maiden hurdle at 11.55am while the Lafferty Hurdle is at 1.50pm and the other feature, the Thackeray, starts at 3.10pm.
