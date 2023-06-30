UNBEATEN jumper Wil John makes his return for Ciaron Maher and David Eustace in Sunday's $125,000 Lafferty Hurdle at Warrnambool after recovering from a tendon injury which pushed him to the sidelines for more than a year.
Wil John injured his tendon in winning the 2021 Jericho Cup on the flat at Warrnambool following victories in the prestigious Grand National Hurdle and two other hurdle wins.
The seven-year-old has had two flat runs and two jumps trials to have him prepared for Sunday's 3200-metre contest.
Declan Maher, who oversees the training of the jumpers for the Maher-Eustace stable, said Wil John was in great order for the feature race.
"We're very happy with Wil John," Maher said.
"He's a very well-credentialed horse. It was a shame he injured his tendon in winning the 2021 Jericho but that's racing.
"We had a huge opinion of him as a jumper after his three hurdle wins. We gave him plenty of time in the paddock to get over the tendon injury. His two flat runs in this campaign have been very good."
Maher said he was confident Wil John could perform well on his home track.
"The Lafferty Hurdle was always the target race for him to kick off this jumping campaign," he said.
"We gave him a trial around Warrnambool last week to familiarise him with the jumps. He jumped well. We're expecting a forward showing from him in Sunday's race."
Irish-born jumps jockey Will McCarthy, who rode Wil John to win the 2021 Grand National Hurdle, has the Lafferty ride.
"Will has a great understanding of Wil John," Maher said. "Will can't fault the fitness of Wil John for the Lafferty."
Early betting markets for the Lafferty Hurdle rate Wil John a $3.50 chance to retain his unbeaten record over the jumps.
