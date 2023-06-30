RILEY Nicolson's inclusion is expected to give Warrnambool Seahawks a boost on the road as they look to bounce back from a loss.
Seahawks coach Alex Gynes said Nicolson, who was unavailable last week, would add spark off the bench in the fourth-versus-seventh game against Warrandyte Venom.
"Riley is a key inclusion for us. We missed him last week," he said.
"We had seven points off the bench last week and he alone has been providing 12 or 14 points a game for us."
Veteran Tim Gainey and guard Liam Osborne are unavailable.
Gynes said the Seahawks, who also have an away double-header next weekend before two home games to round out the regular season, were wary of the Venom.
"They play at a really slow pace and try and make it a really low-scoring game," he said.
"We have to play the way we have when we've been successful and won games and that's getting out and running and really setting the tempo and playing an upbeat style of basketball."
Gynes stressed the importance of banking wins, such was the evenness of the competition.
"It's a really close, which is good for the league, good for the competition, but as we saw last week, we drop one game and we went from second (spot on the ladder) to fourth, that's how close it is," he said.
"Warrandyte are at our heels as well so we have to take care of business, take care of Warrandyte and then roll into a tough double-header next weekend because there's still some places to play for, we've still got to make finals and we want to finish in the top-three and get a second chance once finals do get here."
Warrnambool Mermaids have a double-header on the road.
The top-placed Mermaids meet bottom-placed Warrandyte Venom on Saturday night and Craigieburn Eagles on Sunday afternoon.
