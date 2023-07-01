The Standard
Follow the Hampden league's interleague clash with Ballarat here

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
July 1 2023 - 10:00am
(L-R) Hampden league forward Hamish Cook, coach Jonathan Brown and interleague captain Paddy O'Sullivan. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero, Anthony Brady
Interleague football returns today, with the Hampden league travelling to take on Ballarat at Mars Stadium.

