Interleague football returns today, with the Hampden league travelling to take on Ballarat at Mars Stadium.
Two AFL Hall of Famers will lead each of the teams, made up the best under 23 talent from their respective leagues.
Three-time Brisbane premiership player Jonathan Brown returns to lead the Hampden league, marking the fourth time the former South Warrnambool talent has lead the league. His record stands at three-from-three from 2017-2019.
Former Carlton captain Anthony Koutoufides is tasked with the job for Ballarat.
Check out the final under 23 Hampden league team here.
The under 17 match gets undeway from 11am, with the under 23s to follow from 1.30pm.
Follow for updates below.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.