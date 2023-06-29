A vacant block of land with uninterrupted ocean views of Port Fairy's East Beach has sold for near the asking price of $3.2 million after being on the market only a few weeks.
The 629m2 allotment at 3 Handley Court has coastal views from the Port Fairy lighthouse to Warrnambool and has direct beach access. It was keenly sought after by numerous people, according to Lockett Real Estate sales manager Paula Dwyer.
"It's sold for just short of $3.2 million which was the asking price," she said. "The price is a record for a vacant block of land in Port Fairy. The vendors are very pleased with the result and so are the purchasers.
"It's been a great result for all parties.
"It's very rare that vacant East Beach blocks of land with breathtaking ocean views come up on the market.
"Blocks like this just don't come up but when they do there is always going to be plenty of interest.
"We had interested parties from Melbourne and interstate plus people from across different parts of Victoria making inquiries about the block but in the end we had six people who were really interested in it.
"All the services are already there.
"The property came with architecturally designed concept plans which has given the new owners a blank canvas to build a bespoke family home.
"With the magnificent views it made the block a very attractive proposition."
Ms Dwyer said this financial year had been very busy.
"We're in front of where we were this time last year," she said. "Despite the recent rate hikes there's still a lot of interest in the Port Fairy market.
"We've found over the last couple of weeks some investors have decided to put their properties on the market because of the economy but we've still had plenty of buyers there wanting to purchase a property in the town."
The sale comes after another East Beach property sold for a record $7.2 million
