Vacant block of land at Port Fairy's East Beach has sold for near $3.2 million

By Tim Auld
Updated June 30 2023 - 10:59am, first published 9:17am
This vacant block of land along Port Fairy's East Beach sold for more than $3 million.
A vacant block of land with uninterrupted ocean views of Port Fairy's East Beach has sold for near the asking price of $3.2 million after being on the market only a few weeks.

