Aggravated burglary in Cashmore while woman at home

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 30 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 12:45pm
There was an aggravated burglary in Cashmore on Thursday night while a 91-year-old woman was in her home. A handbag containing car keys was stolen. This is a file image.
A 31-year-old Cashmore woman has been left shaken after an offender got into her home on Thursday night and took her handbag, containing her car keys and person items.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

