A 31-year-old Cashmore woman has been left shaken after an offender got into her home on Thursday night and took her handbag, containing her car keys and person items.
Detective Senior Constable Kyra McKinnis, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said the home invasion north-west of Portland happened just before 10pm Thursday.
She said it appear the break-in was opportunistic rather than a crime which targeted a specific victim.
"There has been an aggravated burglary in Cashmore. An offender entered the home in Cashmore and stole the victim's handbag," she said.
"The handbag contained keys and other personal items and it was taken just prior to 10pm Thursday.
"The resident is a woman born in '93 (31 years old)."
Detective Senior Constable McKinnis said the resident had been left shaken by the home invasion.
"We will be canvassing the area on Friday morning asking if nearby residents saw or heard anything in the Cashmore area on Thursday night about 10pm," she said.
"We would request any neighbours with CCTV to check their footage for anyone suspicious.
"Anyone with information is requested to immediately contact the Portland police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
