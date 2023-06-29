Hampden interleague coach Jonathan Brown is confident the Bottle Greens can take their record to 4-0 under his guidance.
Brown led the league to wins in 2017, 2018 and 2019, including an 80-point win against this weekend's rivals Ballarat in the latter.
"We're three from three, so hopefully we go four-from-four," Brown said. "We beat Ballarat last time, so we've got a good record against them, though of course a different bunch of players.
"I know our boys will be ready for the contest so hopefully Ballarat are."
Brown praised the Hampden league and its supporters for their buy-in of interleague, which has moved to an under 23 format this year.
"Hampden league has always been passionate about interleague which is fantastic," he said. "The coaches here are elite standard for any league.
"We've got a great culture... that participation and enthusiasm for it hasn't waned at all."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
