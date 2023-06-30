The Standard
Hamilton Kangaroos' Jack Jennings named among Hampden league under 17 interleague squad

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated June 30 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:30am
Jack Jennings will represent the Hampden league in an under 17 interleague match. Picture by Anthony Brady
Hamilton Kangaroos' Jack Jennings wants to represent himself and his home town well throughout Saturday's under 17 interleague fixture.

