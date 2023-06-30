Hamilton Kangaroos' Jack Jennings wants to represent himself and his home town well throughout Saturday's under 17 interleague fixture.
Jennings, 17, was among 22 Hampden league players selected to take on Ballarat at Mars Stadium.
"It's a really good experience and opportunity to play against a really good side which Ballarat should have," he told The Standard. "It's important we represent well."
The defender, who credits contested work as his strength, is hopeful of a strong crowd on game day, with the pull of interleague potentially drawing talent scouts to the game.
"If you play well, you don't know who might see you and opportunities (could) come from there," he said.
Jennings said he had enjoyed the chance to train and play in front of different coaches this season, from club football at Hamilton, representative football with the Greater Western Victoria Rebels and now interleague.
"Being in front of good coaches gives you a different perspective on how you should be playing," he said.
"BT (interleague coach Brett Taylor) is really good, only had him for one session but just being in front of these coaches shows you how you should be playing."
The Monivae College student said it would be important for the Bottle Greens - who will be led by co-captains Reggie Mast (Warrnambool) and Ben McGlade (Cobden) - to play as a unit against Ballarat.
"We've got to come together and play a team game on Saturday," he said.
Jennings is also rapt at the chance to play at Mars Stadium - a ground he has trained at via the Greater Western Victoria Rebels program but yet is to play on.
"It's like playing on carpet, it's unreal," he said.
The under 17 game starts from 11am.
