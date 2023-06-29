The Standard
Warrnambool City Council wants access to Victorian government affordable rental scheme

Updated June 30 2023 - 1:26pm, first published June 29 2023 - 6:45pm
Warrnambool City Council mayor Debbie Arnott says the council has met with the state government several times to ask to be included in a major affordable housing scheme.
Warrnambool City Council says it has met "multiple times" with the state government to push for inclusion in a major affordable rental scheme rolling out through the Victorian Big Housing Build program.

