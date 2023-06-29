Warrnambool City Council says it has met "multiple times" with the state government to push for inclusion in a major affordable rental scheme rolling out through the Victorian Big Housing Build program.
The first properties in the Homes Victoria affordable housing program started coming online in January 2023. The program aims to bring 2400 new rental properties on the market across the state over the next four years at prices low and middle income earners can afford.
The government has guaranteed at least 500 of the properties would be in regional Victoria, with Bendigo, Ballarat and Geelong locked in for inclusion, but the south-west has so far been a notable omission.
A government spokesperson said only a fraction of the locations had been determined and cities like Warrnambool could still be added to the list, but presenting a case for inclusion had been crucial for the other regional cities.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said the council had met with the government on several occasions to discuss the lack of affordable housing in the city.
"The last meeting was held on March 1, where the affordable rental scheme was discussed and council advocated for the raise in eligibility income thresholds so that regional areas could attract more essential workers who would fall within the low income bracket," Cr Arnott said.
"At this stage council is unaware of whether Homes Victoria has already allocated funding for the construction of the 2400 homes. Council has rigorously advocated that Warrnambool needs to be in the mix for any future allocations."
Unlike other affordable housing projects, the new affordable housing program doesn't require prospective tenants to be eligible for social housing, but they can't earn beyond a certain amount depending on where they live.
One of the critical pressure points created by the low supply of rental housing in the south-west has been a lack of accommodation for workers in key local industries. It has led to instances of companies losing top candidates because they can't find a house, or new employees having to live more than an hour's drive from where they work.
Often these people aren't necessarily low-income workers, but they still can't access housing, which is why the council has pushed for the income threshold for the scheme to be raised.
Cr Arnott said the council had been pushing the government more generally for a greater investment in Warrnambool's affordable housing.
"Considering the large footprint of Warrnambool to cater services to the whole of the South West region, it is essential for a larger proportion of investment to be allocated to Warrnambool," she said.
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell hasn't lobbied the government on the new scheme, arguing the low supply of land is the most critical factor in the housing shortfall.
"I just met with a women's housing association that's building dozens of houses across the state. They're building 31 new houses in Portland and more in Heywood, but in Warrnambool they say its almost impossible, there's just no land," Ms Britnell said.
"I've had many conversations with the Warrnambool City Council and they're also having trouble with land access. In theory there's 15 years of land supply here, but the reality is very different."
Ms Britnell said solving the supply issue would fix access as well as the affordability crisis threatening to put vulnerable people out on the street. She said the best thing the government could do was help the council planning department rezone land for new housing.
"We need a flying squad to come in and help the council to streamline that planning process to get more land out there for development," Ms Britnell said.
She said she believed the new windfall gains tax, which comes into effect on July 1 had also made the problem worse.
The new levy will tax landowners for any rise in land value resulting from their land being rezoned, such as farmland transitioning to more lucrative residential land.
"Anecdotally, there were many blocks that farmers were planning to sell, who wanted that process fast-tracked to avoid that tax, but the planning department dragged its feet," Ms Britnell said.
"Now I think a lot of them will decide it's not worth it and won't sell."
