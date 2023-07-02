The Standard
Portland District Health receives stroke telemedicine service

Updated July 2 2023 - 10:38am, first published 10:00am
Portland will soon have access to life-saving stroke care with the arrival of the Victorian Stroke Telemedicine (VST) service to Portland District Health.

