Portland will soon have access to life-saving stroke care with the arrival of the Victorian Stroke Telemedicine (VST) service to Portland District Health.
The specialist service run by Ambulance Victoria has helped treat more than 20,000 stroke victims in 20 hospitals around the state over the past decade. It was recently rolled out in Warrnambool and Hamilton, helping more than 200 local stroke victims since July 2022.
Ambulance Victoria Barwon south-west regional director Terry Marshall said the service would be a huge asset to PDH.
"Many rural and regional hospitals do not have a stroke specialist on site or lack around-the-clock access to this type of expertise," Mr Marshall said.
"People in these areas are 19 per cent more likely to have a stroke and a poorer outcome, making VST a game-changer in the emergency care of patients."
PDH has an urgent care centre, rather than a fully fledged emergency department, meaning it doesn't have the same access to on-site specialists as larger hospitals like Warrnambool Base Hospital. The hospital already uses telehealth equipment to connect local staff with specialists in major Melbourne hospitals, making VST the latest addition to that service.
Ambulance Victoria director of stroke services Professor Chris Bladin said every minute mattered when treating strokes and the new service would be crucial for local stroke victims.
"The world-class service connects patients with expert doctors who provide diagnosis and treatment, enabling them to receive the right care at the right time regardless of their location," Professor Bladin said.
"With stroke telemedicine, patients are receiving clot-busting drugs an average of 40 minutes earlier and often within an hour of arriving at hospital."
Victorian retiree Marina Dunn was visiting Launceston over Easter when she experienced stroke symptoms, prompting her partner to take her straight to Launceston General Hospital where she underwent a VST consultation.
"I was amazed at the speed in which everything happened. They did it all there - they were fantastic," Ms Dunn said.
"I don't know if all hospitals treat their patients with a stroke like that, but they acted quickly. I couldn't have had any better care."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.