The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Fashion outlet Decked Out on Bank celebrates two decades in Port Fairy

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated July 7 2023 - 9:12am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicole Davis and Vanessa Stormer at Decked Out on Bank in Port Fairy. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero
Nicole Davis and Vanessa Stormer at Decked Out on Bank in Port Fairy. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero

Women are dressing younger than they did two decades ago, a south-west clothing store owner says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.