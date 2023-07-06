Women are dressing younger than they did two decades ago, a south-west clothing store owner says.
Vanessa Stormer, who owns Decked Out on Bank which celebrates 20 years this weekend, said attitudes towards women's clothing had changed significantly since she opened in 2003.
"When I think back to 20 years ago, things were quite conservative in the way people dressed. It was more limited with colours and styles," she told The Standard.
"Whereas nowadays, you walk into the shop in winter and everything's gotten so much bolder."
Ms Stormer said fashion trends had lost influence since Decked Out on Bank started up.
"There's definitely trends still, but I think there's more flexibility to use those trends in your own style," she said.
"All colours can mix whereas before you wouldn't put pink and red together. And people are dressing younger than they did decades ago, too."
Many of the store's original clothing lines no longer exist, having folded since 2003.
"It's been a very continual change in what brands we have," Ms Stormer said.
The Bank Street store employs six staff and remains open seven days a week. Ms Stormer said they were reliant on local business to get them through the winter.
"We have our locals, then the next level is Mount Gambier, Portland and Warrnambool, then you have your tourists," she said.
Ms Stormer said Decked Out on Bank had been very fortunate to not suffer from staff shortages, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I just want to thank the community and all my past and present staff," she said.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard.
