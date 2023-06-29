Being "superfit" after having competed in ironman competitions overseas has probably been Les McGrath's "saving grace" after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
He was one of about 100 people at a free luncheon to thank carers which was organised by the Warrnambool Combined Health Network - an umbrella organisation which takes a number of support groups under its wing.
To help raise awareness about the network, Mr McGrath, 78, shared his story about his diagnosis six years ago.
He hadn't even noticed the shake in his left hand when his doctor looked at him and said: "you're shaking". The doctor then bent his wrist back and said "I think you've got Parkinson's".
A neurologist in Melbourne confirmed the diagnosis after getting Mr McGrath to walk up and down the corridor.
"That's all it took," he said.
Mr McGrath said he was probably what you would term "super fit".
"I'm fairly lucky that I've got a sporting background," he said.
Over the past 10 or 15 years he had done a number of triathlons. "I was at the level I could do the Hawaiian Ironman. You've got to qualify to get there," he said.
"I got a second in the world champs for half ironman."
Mr McGrath said it was his level of fitness that had probably held back Parkinson's from advancing as much as it might have.
"I haven't gone down hill much at all," he said.
"When I first went to my neurologist, he gave me 10 years. Five years after that he said 'you're going well, you've got at least another 10'. It looks like I'm staying steady.
"I've been to about three different physio groups and they all say that my fitness is probably a saving grace maybe."
Mr McGrath said "nobody sees" his Parkinson's which he spends a lot of time working on by doing balancing exercises to get his brain to process two different things at once.
"Parkinson's is the loss of chemicals that's produced in part of the brain," he said.
At different times of the day, he said, his balance was better than others. "I guess mentally I've got to come to grips with the fact I've got a carer. If you go through that room, everyone's got a carer. You've got to rely on someone to be responsible," he said.
Having grown up in Warrnambool, Mr McGrath played footy for Warrnambool Football and Netball Club in his youth and is a life member of the surf club.
He had an engineering consultant business in Ballarat before retiring back to Warrnambool about 10 years ago.
Thursday's luncheon was held at the City Memorial Bowls Club - a place he has strong childhood ties to having helped as a 10-year-old on the working bees when it was first built in the 1950s.
Mr McGrath's grandfather, grandmother and mother are the first names listed on the champions honour board that still hangs on the wall there.
The health network has 16 support groups and service providers for chronic illnesses and that number is growing.
They include polio, diabetes, heart, arthritis, lymphedema, prostate cancer, MS, myeloma and chronic disease support groups
Committee chairman Andrew Suggett said the network would hold an expo in Warrnambool in early November to highlight the region's support groups and service providers.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
