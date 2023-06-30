Marriage made in heaven: Say 'I do' to 'jewel'

The planning permit being granted for the Koroit convent to become a wedding/events venue was a "no-brainer'. How it is deemed 'controversial' beggars belief.
Cr Damian Gleeson should take into consideration other venues that sell alcohol in Koroit before he decided to vote against the planning permit proposal.
The Koroit football club, bowls club and cricket club all sell alcohol, along with the Stables events venue which also provides alcohol.
As far as I know not one of the mentioned facilities, nor Noodledoof the local brewery, has been turned into a pub.
Cr Gleeson suggesting this will happen to the convent is absurd.
Cr Gleeson and Cr Doukas have it totally wrong in voting against the granting of the planning permit put forward and Cr Doukas' proposal to restrict hours which seems perfectly reasonable and then vote against it, makes a mockery of council process.
What better way to showcase the township of Koroit than having a new business in a historical building and, as we know, preservation is simply holding onto things that are well designed, that link us with our past in a meaningful way, and have plenty of good use left in them and that is the convent in a nutshell.
Perhaps "the golden goose that needs to be fed" is against the township of Koroit becoming the "jewel in the crown" in the Moyne Shire.
Steve Butler, Koroit
After reading the article on the Koroit wedding venue, I think I need to express my thoughts.
I agree the venue should not be exempt from having parking on site as other businesses have had to supply a parking space per a formula of numbers that will attend.
To have patrons aimlessly wandering up dark streets is not acceptable and the movement of traffic outside residential homes would be disturbing.
When the issue of the liquor licence came up, Cr Gleeson should have declared a vested interest and left the chamber.
Is he thinking about his own pocket or the interest of his ratepayers? Why bang on until the mayor told him to be quiet. I think I know the answer.
By the way, I am entitled to make a comment as I also own a property in the Moyne Shire.
His vote should not count.
Peter Brown, Warrnambool
The Standard (June 27) reported Cr Ben Blain's opinion, or was that a complaint, that council's capital works program was too modest.
Perhaps it was, but for good reason.
The council has a number of projects that it really needs to bring to completion.
State and federal grant money for new major projects has become limited due to the current economic situation and while this is unfortunate, it also provides council the opportunity to focus on completing these outstanding projects.
The council has not merely slowed its activity down to match the current economic climate, it has chosen to turn this unavoidable situation into an opportunity to give something back to the community.
The council could easily have levied a 3.5 per cent increase in council rates but has chosen not to. The rate rise will be limited to 2.95 per cent.
A modest move certainly, but leaving more money in my pocket - and yours - at a time when we need it most. And you won't find many councils doing what this council has just done.
This council stands in stark relief against its predecessors; this is a budget tailored for its time and instead of memorialising itself with more major projects, it has returned some of its funds to the people.
This is something Cr Blain has long advocated for, but it has only been made possible by this 'modest' capital works program.
But, of course, Cr Blain understands this.
Jim Burke, Warrnambool
Wannon MP Dan Tehan states that his main reason for opposing the Voice was the "principle that everyone should be treated equally", his concern about "legal action that would throw sand into the wheels of government" and that "symbolism" in the constitution is enough.
It is worth noting that our constitution does not protect equality, and actively allows for racially discriminatory laws by virtue of s51(xxvi) commonly referred to as the 'Race Power'.
The Race Power has only ever been used to make laws for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples - laws that are not required to be beneficial.
The Final Report of the Referendum Council (June 30, 2017), established as a bipartisan body, states that "Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are saying that this Constitutional Recognition needs to be meaningful and practical, not only symbolic. An appropriate form of recognition of substantive, practical and symbolic value is the establishment by the Constitution of a body to be a Voice for First Peoples, with the structure and functions of the body to be defined by Parliament."
Australia's Solicitor-General Stephen Donaghue states in his advice that the proposed model for the Voice "will not fetter or impede the exercise of existing powers of Parliament", adding that the proposal "is not just compatible with the system of representative and responsible government prescribed by the Constitution, but an enhancement of that system".
That advice makes clear the Voice is legally sound. Let's stick to facts.
Monica Sammon, Port Fairy
