Warrnambool Standard letters to the editor: Opinion | July 1, 2023

July 1 2023 - 7:00am
Marriage made in heaven: Say 'I do' to 'jewel'
The planning permit being granted for the Koroit convent to become a wedding/events venue was a "no-brainer'. How it is deemed 'controversial' beggars belief.

