The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Fears raised about crayfish, abalone industries after Portland to Warrnambool wind farm zone announcement

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 30 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Minister for Energy and Climate Change Chris Bowen talks at the announcement in Portland on Monday while Western Victoria MP Jacinta Ermacora looks on. Picture by Sean McKenna
Federal Minister for Energy and Climate Change Chris Bowen talks at the announcement in Portland on Monday while Western Victoria MP Jacinta Ermacora looks on. Picture by Sean McKenna

Fears have been raised about the future of two south-west industries when an offshore wind farm zone is established between Portland and Warrnambool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.