Fears have been raised about the future of two south-west industries when an offshore wind farm zone is established between Portland and Warrnambool.
David McCarthy, a Portland-based cray fisherman, said he had "extreme concerns" about the proposal.
He said he hoped the turbines would be built only on sand, not known fishing grounds.
Mr McCarthy said this was being done in the offshore wind farm near Gippsland.
"If they had some of those safeguards, that would help, but I don't see how that's remotely possible here," he said.
"The government is shutting down coal-fired power stations so they have to try and do something.
"I can sense there is a bit of panic because they know there is going to be a shortfall."
Mr McCarthy said he was concerned about the impact to the cray fishing industry and marine life.
"I wonder what the impact to whales and sea birds will be when they're digging up the sea bed," he said.
Mr McCarthy said the crayfish industry in the region was totally sustainable.
"It's taken 20 years and huge investment to get to this stage," he said.
"What's left is a highly sustainable industry."
Western Abalone Divers Association executive officer Travis Baulch echoed similar concerns.
"We're concerned about the impact it may have during the construction phase," Mr Baulch said.
"We're also concerned about a number of other projects that are proposed."
Federal Minister for Energy and Climate Change Chris Bowen officially launched the zone during a visit to Portland on Wednesday.
When asked about the impact on marine life, he said it would be carefully managed.
"Around the world, offshore wind coexists with marine life."
The zone could generate up to 14 gigawatts of renewable power and potentially power 8.4 million homes.
It would create up to 6000 jobs.
Mr Bowen said the first turbine of the new 5100-square kilometre wind zone 10 kilometres off shore probably wouldn't be installed until at least 2030.
It's believed up to 1000 wind turbines would need to be built to achieve the 14 gigawatts, based on current technology.
Feedback from community members is being sought.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
