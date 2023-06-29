A Terang service provider is yet-to-be formally notified of the May Noonan aged care closure as a final few residents remain.
Terang Laundromat owner Adam Hill has been washing and ironing residents' clothing since April last year but hasn't been officially told he's no longer required.
Almost a month after the "initial shock meeting in May where everyone found out" the facility would close, the centre manager informed Mr Hill this week, as most of the residents had moved out.
"It was only by chance that I came across her," Mr Hill said. "She told me 'there's letter's going out' but it's a bit late. A bit of a heads-up would be nice".
Mr Hill estimated the job was 80 per cent of his work. "I'm freaking out about losing such a big chunk of income but I'm a survivor," the single dad of three said. "I'll make it work."
"I'm by no means the worst affected by this," he said. "I feel for the residents and their families far more than my own displacement by this decision. It has far-reaching impacts that are yet to be seen."
When Mr Hill started 27 out of 40 rooms were occupied which he said then dropped to an average of 20. There were 18 residents when the closure was announced.
He said over the past fortnight numbers had dropped from 15 residents to a few. "It's been going on for months and months... I've been watching it dwindle away. They've told me I'm going to be there til mid-July but there's only going to be one resident there."
Mr Hill visited one of the residents on Wednesday night to say goodbye. "He got all choked up telling me he's not overly keen on moving," Mr Hill said. "He's hoping someone takes it over and he can move back because it's his home and it has been for some time.
"The residents have made their groups of friends. It's one thing being put in a home and losing your own family and then you've got to get evicted from your home and lose another family.
"They've all been split in different directions. It would be different if they were all going to the same place. Understandably not everyone wants to go to Lyndoch."
Lyndoch Living was contacted for comment but did not respond.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.