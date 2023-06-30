The Standard
Yambuk resident secures tickets to Taylor Swift's Australian show at the MCG in 2024

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated June 30 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 1:00pm
Annie Templeton and her sister Emily Forrest with some of the devices they used to purchase tickets to see Taylor Swift perform in Melbourne.
Annie Templeton and her sister Emily Forrest with some of the devices they used to purchase tickets to see Taylor Swift perform in Melbourne.

Yambuk resident Annie Templeton says it is 'pure luck' she secured tickets to Grammy award-winning artist Taylor Swift's Australian tour.

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

