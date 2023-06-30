Yambuk resident Annie Templeton says it is 'pure luck' she secured tickets to Grammy award-winning artist Taylor Swift's Australian tour.
Ms Templeton and three friends and family members used 25 devices in the Wednesday, June 28, pre-sale to purchase tickets to the Melbourne Cricket Ground show in February.
This will be the first time Ms Templeton will see the artist perform live.
"It was a bit unbelievable to actually secure tickets. The chances seemed to be ridiculous," Ms Templeton said.
"(There were the) four of us trying across 25 devices and only one device made it through so it goes to show it's absolute luck.
"We were frantically putting in the details and hoping for the best until we got tickets."
An estimated 800,000 people logged in ahead of the sale for the February 16 and 17 Melbourne shows.
A third show for the 18th was announced following the pre-sale, bringing the total expected crowds to 270,000 across the three concerts.
General sale tickets were sold on Friday, June 30.
Ms Templeton said they planned ahead by watching TikTok videos showing tips on how to secure tickets.
She said the only one that worked was having their bank card details pre-set in their Ticketek account.
"Two of us tried the Sydney pre-sale just to see the process so we knew what we were getting into for Melbourne," Ms Templeton said.
"We didn't make any progress (for the Sydney show) so we already wasted three hours in the morning.
"This took just over an hour (for the Melbourne show) so it was just pure luck."
Ms Templeton said they took whatever tickets they could get.
"Whatever the website spat out at you - we didn't care where we were at that point," she said.
"I couldn't believe the screen progressed further. It came up on one of my devices I was in charge of, it was just frantic. You didn't want to click the wrong button."
Ms Templeton, who is now 30, has been a fan of Swift since 2006, when the artist released her self-titled debut album.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
