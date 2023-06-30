The Standard
Trip to Ugandan school educates Warrnambool's King's College teachers

By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 30 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 3:30pm
Principal Allister Rouse and teacher Michael Tucker after they returned from their trip.
A trip to a school in Uganda which is poor in resources but rich in joy has been life-changing for two Warrnambool teachers. KATRINA LOVELL reports.

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

