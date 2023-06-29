TWO Warrnambool basketball players will face a different challenge when they compete at national championship level for the second time.
Under 16 teammates Eve Covey and Poppy Myers will feature in Vic Country's only double-header of the Western Australian-based week-long tournament on Tuesday.
They will play North Queensland at 10am and Northern Territory at 6pm on day three of competition.
Team manager Lisa Chesshire, who hails from Terang, said the Port Fairy-based duo would play key roles in the back-to-back games. "Tuesday is our double-header and that's going to be our tough day," she said.
"Double-headers put a lot of pressure on everyone, going right from coach down to physios down to team managers down to the kids.
"Recovery time's not there so they've got to be really diligent and when they have downtime do their recovery, eat the right food."
Covey and Myers featured in the Vic Country team in 2022 as bottom-age players.
Chesshire said they would have more responsibility this time around.
"Being second-time campaigners, the nerves are still going to be there but they know what to expect," she said.
"They're going to do well, they know their roles and they've developed their games and their bodies."
Chesshire said Covey would be a threat under the ring and provide guidance to her teammates.
"Eve, being vice captain, has that leadership role," she said.
"She's a good kid, she's always helping. Whenever I need something done, she's always putting her hand up. She's just a good role model."
Myers played as a guard last year but is expected to fill the small forward role.
"Poppy has an important role to play as a shooter," Chesshire said.
"She's pretty quick up the court as well."
