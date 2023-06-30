House of the Week | Sweeping views and luxury living spaces

Step inside the front door to a striking custom designed timber and concrete staircase, with matte steel and glass balustrade that forces you to choose the allure of either upstairs or down. Boasting five bedrooms, a study, theatre room, multiple living areas - both for entertaining and children's retreat - plus a temperature-controlled wine cellar, you can see why this home will appeal to the most discerning of eyes. Downstairs you'll find a guest bedroom that has the ability to be partially self-contained, theatre room with a separate projection room, wine cellar, direct access inside from a generous garage with its own additional storage room and mud room.

