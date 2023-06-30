House of the Week | Sweeping views and luxury living spaces

BED 5 | BATH 3.5 | CAR 2
"It's a stunning home, but it still feels like a home," Matthew Wood of Harris + Wood Real Estate said.
Embodying luxury living with its modern design, breathtaking ocean views and stunning infinity pool, 8 Whale Avenue is the perfect place to call home. Architecturally designed by Matthew Morse Architect, this six-star rated energy efficient property is a stunning and spacious open-plan home that lends itself to the flexibility of entertaining and enhancing living areas. This enables you to adapt the space to suit the occasion but still be conducive to the coastal surrounds and elements.
"The home has the ability to bring the outside in - the living spaces are that adaptable. You can also isolate individual living areas depending on how you want to utilise the space," Matthew said.
Step inside the front door to a striking custom designed timber and concrete staircase, with matte steel and glass balustrade that forces you to choose the allure of either upstairs or down. Boasting five bedrooms, a study, theatre room, multiple living areas - both for entertaining and children's retreat - plus a temperature-controlled wine cellar, you can see why this home will appeal to the most discerning of eyes. Downstairs you'll find a guest bedroom that has the ability to be partially self-contained, theatre room with a separate projection room, wine cellar, direct access inside from a generous garage with its own additional storage room and mud room.
Features of the home include a modern kitchen complete with butler's pantry, stone benchtops, and quality appliances; living and dining area with floor to ceiling glass; large sliding glass doors that allow you to expand your living area to encase the all-weather, climate controlled, alfresco area, which features a full outdoor kitchen and fireplace. In addition to all this, the home has an indoor infinity pool with the most amazing views. Featuring a sky lit atrium above, led light colour changing system and frameless glass fencing that allows full appreciation of the incredible surrounds.
"The location is still a prime factor when it comes to this property, and represents one of Warrnambool's most outstanding homes," Matthew said.
With uninterrupted views of the Southern Ocean and just minutes walk to the beach, Hopkins River and Logans Beach Whale Viewing platform, 8 Whale Avenue is truly innovative perfection.
