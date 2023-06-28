A self-confessed ''cricket head'' with an infectious passion for the game is looking forward to giving back after being elected in a key association role.
Cobden's Ingrid Bellman has joined the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's board for season 2023-24 on a two-year term, a role which will also see her take on the vital position of director of female cricket, replacing Rachel Sabo.
She said the opportunity was a unique chance for her to give back and provide a "voice" for females in the region.
"When the opportunity came up (to join the board) I grabbed it with both hands," she told The Standard.
"The women who've done the role before me have done such a good job so I've got big shoes to fill to keep that connection going and providing that female players' voice."
As the association's ever-growing women's competition expands this season, with Mortlake set to join the league making for a seven-team competition, Bellman said the future was bright.
She added the game had come a long way for girls and women since her junior days.
"The continual development of girls and women's cricket is exciting, I played a lot of my juniors with the boys and I was cool with that, I'm a bit of a cricket head so it didn't bother me too much," she said.
"But to see the beginnings of a women's comp a few years ago and now every year it's back is cool and shows there's a place, just like the boys, for girls and women to enjoy their cricket if not more."
In her new role, she said she would look to provide guidance and leadership to clubs and players, knowing the importance women's cricket has in a thriving club environment.
"I think the expansion of the competition and having more players and clubs (is a priority)," she said.
"Cricket clubs are a great place to be, you can stand around all day watching the men play and it's the same with the women's, you can build really good connections.
"It's a good vibe to have both in a club. With my home club Cobden, we have a women's team in the Warrnambool league and to have integrated training with the men is great, they don't mind that we're there. It creates a great connection and builds a better environment."
Bellman, who coached Cobden's women's team last season in the WDCA, said expansion would create more opportunities for players to go to the next level in their cricket.
"Cobden put in a new team last year, Mortlake are looking to come in, so to have an extra club and team coming in is great, it'll create a larger player base and provide more opportunities at representative level hopefully too," she said.
"Our women's rep team obviously won the grand final last year and to have more players to pick from again this year is incredible. There's opportunities there which is really exciting."
