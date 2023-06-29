Warrnambool racer Ted Collins is hoping community support can help keep his superbike ambitions alive.
The 23-year-old was involved in two crashes during round four of the Australian Superbike Championships at Northern Territory's Hidden Valley Raceway earlier this month before finishing with three top-10 finishes across three races.
Collins said budget concerns had become a pressing issue ahead of the second half of the season.
"Unfortunately in our sport... even though I ride for a team, I still have to pay the team to race," Collins told The Standard. "I had payments I had to make to the team and throwing in two big crashes then I have to find the money to rebuild the bikes as well. That's our biggest hurdle at the moment - trying to find the support to continue through the season.
"I do have some really good support here in Warrnambool and I'm very thankful for their support. I'll do whatever I have to do to be there (next round)."
Collins, who returned to the pro circuit with Livson Racing this year, said the reality of the cost of competing often took focus away from the track.
"In Darwin for sure, it probably took too much of my focus away from riding thinking about the bikes I'd crashed and how much it would cost," he said.
Collins walked away unscathed in the second practice session after his BMW M1000RR cartwheeled into the air and fence before he was caught out in a second crash on his reserve bike alongside three riders during the first qualifying session on Saturday.
He said team limited the damage to its championship pursuit despite losing valuable track time, coming back from 12th on the grid to finish all three races in the top-10.
"It really put us on the back foot, and because I hadn't been to the track for five years I really needed as many laps as I could in practice to familiarise myself with the track," Collins said. "We really didn't have a great weekend but we still bagged some good points and only lost one position in the championship. As bad as it could have been, it went okay."
Collins said a seventh-placed position in the championships had exceeded pre-season expectations and he hoped to build momentum in the second half of the season and into 2024.
"I'm really happy with our results this year," he said. "I'm really hoping we can put something together to take the pressure off the for last few rounds so we can really focus on the job to get a good result and finish the year off really strong."
The championships resume at Morgan Park Raceway in Queensland on July 15-16, with the final two rounds scheduled for October and December.
