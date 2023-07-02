CHARLIE McKinnon's rise up the football pathway ranks has come as no surprise to one of his junior football coaches.
The North Warrnambool Eagles tall, who is part of Vic Country's AFL under 16 national championships title tilt, stood out at Hampden under 16 level in 2022.
He is now playing up an age level locally for the Eagles' under 18.5 side despite still being eligible for the under 16 grade.
Sean James coached McKinnon last season and believes "the world's his" - such is the Emmanuel College student's natural ability.
"He's just so versatile and is a highly-skilled footballer. He could be anything - he could be a basketballer too," he said.
"If he applies himself to what he wants to do I think he'd make it anywhere.
"He's still developing so he's going to get bigger and stronger as he grows which is scary again."
James said McKinnon was dedicated to his craft.
"It's been unreal. He's just taken his game to a new level," he said.
"He's always had the ability and the talent.
"It's a feather in his cap (to make the Vic Country team).
"He's done the work, we've just guided him down the path.
"He's very coachable, a ripping kid. I can't speak more highly of him.
"He is very level-headed, doesn't get overawed by much.
"He's just a great kid, says 'g'day' to everyone.
"He is easy to get along with. I can't speak more highly of the way he presents himself around the club and just in general."
James said McKinnon - still only 15 - had relished a chance to play key defence for Vic Country, which started its campaign in early June with a win against Vic Metro.
It's anticipated he'll slot into the back line when it plays South Australia on Tuesday and Western Australia on Friday in Queensland to round out its carnival.
James said McKinnon's strong marking and ability at ground level for a tall player were impressive attributes.
"He was mainly ruck-forward for us because of his height basically," he said.
"He just towered over all the other kids in 16s level.
"But at Vic Country level I think they're playing him at centre half-back or full-back.
"To hold that position down means he's very versatile in his football IQ.
"He doesn't get lost at all and is always thinking ahead, thinking about the game and how he can improve.
"There's a lot of kids who stand out at junior level and if they go that little bit higher they sort of fall away a little but he's still holding his own which is full credit to him."
McKinnon joins Warrnambool's Sam Niklaus and Cobden's Archie Taylor in the Vic Country team - a special feat for the league.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
