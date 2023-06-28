About 600 metres of new footpaths are under construction in Warrnambool, with three projects to be completed in the coming weeks.
New walkways are being built on Mortlake Road between Breton Street and the Russells Creek path, on Simpson Street between Verdon Street and Raglan Parade, and through Wavelinks Park between McGregors Road and Wanstead Street.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said the aim of these builds was to make it easier and safer for people to choose walking as a mode of transport.
"Whether it's walking to school, to work, or to the shops, walking offers a broad range of health, environmental, economic and social benefits," she said.
"We know that people are passionate about their footpaths, and we know there is more work to be done."
The Simpson Street footpath is funded by the Victorian Government's Department of Transport. Construction is soon to begin on two wombat crossings in Breton Street, funded by the Transport Accident Commission (TAC).
"Where we can combine funding from our own budget with grants from other levels of government it means we can build more infrastructure in less time, and that's obviously a great outcome for out residents," Cr Arnott said.
"I'd like to thank the Victorian Government and the TAC for their investment in creating a safer and more walkable Warrnambool."
All three footpath projects are expected to be finished by the end of July.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard.
