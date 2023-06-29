The Hampden league will take in a strong under 17 interleague team littered with senior footballers.
The squad, which will take on Ballarat at Mars Stadium on Saturday, is headlined by the likes of Camperdown's Myles Sinnott and Jonty Lafferty, Koroit's Tate Waterson, and South Warrnambool's Bailey Osborne who have all featured at senior level this season.
Meanwhile several GWV Rebels players - including Warrnambool's Reggie Mast, Hamilton's Jack Jennings, South Warrnambool's Wil Rantall and Cobden's Ben McGlade - also feature in the interleague side.
Mast and McGlade were announced as joint captains.
Head coach Brett Taylor said it was also a great opportunity to give some players their first opportunity at representative football.
"We've got a bunch of kids ready to go," he said. "A fair few have played senior footy. We're pretty confident with the team."
Taylor encouraged his players to embrace their strengths and play as a team.
"If you do that, usually everyone shows up pretty well," he said.
The under 17 game will kick off at 11am.
Hampden league under 17 interleague teams
HFNL (final 22): Sam Carter, Charlie Field, Myles Sinnott, Tate Waterson, Jonty Robertson, Tyler Vickers, Jonty Lafferty, Tom Burns, Jesse Suter, Gus Walsh, Ned Roberts, Jaiden Wells, Jack Jennings, Mitch Ryan, Bailey Osborne, Kodi Jones, Luke Kavanagh, Mason Porter, Noah Nicholls, Ben McGlade, Reggie Mast, Wil Rantall. Emerg: Jack McNeil, Ryan Barnes, Liam Anders, Kyle Rhook, Zac Everall, Joe Morrison. Coach: Brett Taylor.
BFNL (to be selected from): Flynn Smith, Kade Hilton, Cody Salmon, Jacob Martin, Hunter Tudball, Sam Sutton, Sam McDonald, Dylan Hiscock, Tessloach Lual, Archie Caldow, Will Stevens, Strahan Robinson, Tristan Leyshan, Lincoln Koliba, Fraser Molan, Seth Letcher, Baxter Horsburgh, Jackson McInerney, Wilbur Shea, Luke Connolly, Harvey Lewis, Darcy Moloney, Lachie Clark, Sam Kallio, Dean Harten, Bailey McKay, Elliot Bushell, Oliver Pittard, Lachlan Martin, Jye Mullane. Coach: Rick Andrews.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.