Port Fairy export Joe Medew-Ewen named in 2023-24 Victorian male emerging performance squad

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 29 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:30pm
Port Fairy's Joe Medew-Ewen returns to Cricket Victoria's male emerging performance squad this season. Picture supplied
Port Fairy export Joe Medew-Ewen says he is bouncing into pre-season "optimistic" he can keep his name up in lights for potential Victorian selection and re-kindle his state cricket career.

