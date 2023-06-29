Port Fairy export Joe Medew-Ewen says he is bouncing into pre-season "optimistic" he can keep his name up in lights for potential Victorian selection and re-kindle his state cricket career.
The former Warrnambool and District junior will return to Cricket Victoria's male emerging performance squad in the lead-up to the Premier cricket season with Northcote, desperate to improve his spin craft after a golden summer with the Dragons.
The squad will train once a week at the CitiPower Centre in Melbourne under the watchful eye of Victorian coaches.
Medew-Ewen, who made his Sheffield Shield debut for South Australia in 2020-21, was named in the Victorian Premier Cricket team of the year in 2022-23 after snaring 30 wickets to lead the way for all spinners.
He said he was feeling "confident" in where he stood leading into the off-season.
"Getting familiar back with Cricket Victoria and going back to Melbourne after my first year back with Northcote, I'm probably a little bit more confident (than this time last year)," he told The Standard.
"The feedback I got at the back-end of last year, particularly with the red-ball stuff was just continuing to get more consistent with my stock ball, it does take a long time for leg-spinners. It can sometimes take leggies until they're 30 to it get right.
"There was some great feedback on that so I'll work to improve."
With veteran Victorian spinner Jon Holland retiring and 22-year-old Todd Murphy expected to spend considerable time with the Australian squad, there is potential opportunities open at state level if form warrants it.
"I'm always optimistic, you have to be," he said. "For all front-line spinners in Premier cricket there is potential opportunities.
"It could be a case of who can put pressure on and take wickets and see who can climb up the selection table.
"I've said to people at Northcote, it's why you play. You play to win flags and then personally to try and get as high as you can with your cricket."
Medew-Ewen will be joined at club level next season by fellow Warrnambool export Brody Couch, whose come off Victoria's contracted list but will be right in the frame for state selection.
"The more south-west lads at Northcote the better I reckon," he said.
"A lot of clubs were interested in him but we're delighted to get him. He's very close to Alex Jennings, who was captain of Port Fairy with my old man so that really helped."
