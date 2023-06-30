As Hampden league sides enjoy the bye weekend, The Standard takes a close look at the remainder of the home-and-away netball season and predicts the final ladder placings.
First - 11 wins, zero losses, 242.59%
Remaining matches:
Warrnambool (home) - win
Koroit (home) - win
Hamilton (home) - win
Terang Mortlake (home) - win
North Warrnambool (home) - win
Cobden (home) - win
Portland (away) - win
Predicted finish: First (18 wins, zero losses)
More: Coach Will Jamison has the reigning premiers performing even better than last campaign, with star mid-court recruit Ally O'Connor playing her part. It will take something special for any team to overcome the Roosters this year.
Second - nine wins, one loss, one draw, 161.11%
Remaining matches:
Terang Mortlake (away) - win
North Warrnambool Eagles (home) - win
Camperdown (away) - win
Portland (away) - win
Port Fairy (home) - win
South Warrnambool (away) - loss
Warrnambool (home) - win
Predicted finish: Second (15 wins, two losses, one draw)
More: The Bombers are the biggest threat to the Roosters' unbeaten record however they should still sew up second spot even if they lose to the reigning premiers again in round 17.
Third - eight wins, three losses, 127.71%
Remaining matches:
Port Fairy (home) - win
South Warrnambool (away) - loss
Warrnambool (home) - win
Camperdown (home) - win
Hamilton (away) - win
Terang Mortlake (home) - win
North Warrnambool Eagles (away) - win
Predicted finish: Third (14 wins, four losses)
More: The Saints have been impressive this season, with youngsters like Millie Jennings, Shelby O'Sullivan and Scarlett O'Donnell stepping up.
Fourth - seven wins, four losses, 111.32%
Remaining matches:
Camperdown (away) - win
Cobden (away) - loss
Portland (home) - win
Port Fairy (away) - win
South Warrnambool (away) - loss
Warrnambool (away) - win
Koroit (home) - loss
Predicted finish: fourth (11 wins, six losses)
More: The Eagles are in good touch having won their past three games. A classy side at full strength however star defender Maisie Barlow's knee troubles could cause some headaches in the back-end of the season.
Fifth - six wins, four losses, one draw, 113.32%
Remaining matches:
Portland (home) - win
Port Fairy (away) - win
South Warrnambool (away) - loss
Warrnambool (away) - loss
Koroit (home) - loss
Camperdown (home) - win
Terang Mortlake (away) win
Predicted finish: fifth (10 wins, seven losses, one draw)
More: Back-to-back losses have hurt the Kangaroos after a fast start but they will back themselves in to play finals. Co-coach Kellie Sommerville's absence since round eight hasn't helped their form.
Sixth - six wins, five losses, 110.71%
Remaining matches:
South Warrnambool (away) - loss
Camperdown (home) - win
Koroit (away) - loss
Hamilton (home) - win
Terang Mortlake (away) - win
North Warrnambool Eagles (home) - loss
Cobden (away) - loss
Predicted finish: Sixth (nine wins, nine losses)
More: The Blues will likely need to spring an upset or two and defeat Hamilton in round 15 if they want to seal a finals berth.
Seventh - four wins, seven losses, 105.69%
Remaining matches:
Cobden (home) - loss
Portland (away) - win
Port Fairy (home) - win
South Warrnambool (away) - loss
Warrnambool (home) - loss
Koroit (away) - loss
Hamilton (home) - loss
Predicted finish: seventh (six wins, 12 losses)
More: A seventh-placed finish for Sharni Moloney's team would be an improvement on last year (ninth). The Bloods were extremely competitive against the Eagles in round 11, potentially a sign of things to come.
Eighth - one win, 10 losses, 65.17%
Remaining matches:
Hamilton Kangaroos (away) - loss
Terang Mortlake (home) - loss
North Warrnambool Eagles (away) - loss
Cobden (home) - loss
Camperdown (away) - win
Port Fairy (away) - win
South Warrnambool (home) - loss
Predicted finish: Eighth (three wins, 15 losses)
More: Injuries and unavailability have hurt the Tigers this season but they have shown they can be competitive against higher-ranked teams.
10th - one win, 10 losses, 40.31%
Remaining matches:
Koroit (away) - loss
Hamilton (home) - loss
Terang Mortlake (away) - loss
North Warrnambool (home) - loss
Cobden (away) - loss
Portland (home) - loss
Camperdown (away) - win
Predicted finish: ninth (two wins, 16 losses)
More: Another team in the midst of a rebuilding phase, the Seagulls would be eyeing a second win for the season against Camperdown in round 18.
Ninth - one win, 10 losses, 47.60%
Remaining matches:
North Warrnambool Eagles (home) - loss
Warrnambool (away) - loss
Cobden (home) - loss
Koroit (away) - loss
Portland (home) - loss
Hamilton (away) - loss
Port Fairy (home) - loss
Predicted finish: 10th (one win, 17 losses)
More: Not too much more could be expected of the extremely young Magpies this year.
A rebuilding campaign which they will reap the benefits of in coming years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.