CALLS from the community to 'just get on with it' have been heeded over a plan to provide more housing in Timboon.
The council voted on Tuesday night to go ahead with stage one of the Unlocking Timboon project, which will see eight housing lots on Curdies Road.
Councillor Kate Makin said the project provided the council with a big opportunity to increase residential land supply.
"It has taken almost two years to get planning and rezoning undertaken (and it's) a massive effort from our staff and our planners," she said.
"Only last week the state government gazetted the rezoning of this land to residential, which now gives us confidence to proceed from the planning space to delivery.
"By proceeding with stage one we will see meaningful progress (with) made-to-deliver land for housing in the shire."
Cr Makin said with the benefit of a $1 million state government grant, the council would be meeting the "calls from the community to just get on with it."
She said council will be acting as the developer and with the land now rezoned, a planning application would be lodged next month.
Councillor Jamie Vogels thanked the community for their engagement and input in discussions.
"I think this development is looking the goods and it's in no small part due to the high level of engagement by the community and our council officers," he said.
"This is a big win for Timboon and I'm looking forward to the commencement of infrastructure."
Councillor Jo Beard said it was an innovative project and they were addressing a significant gap.
"It's a town that has so much going for it but obviously you can have so much more if you've got the residential assets to support it," she said.
"Kudos to the planning department for keeping us on the straight and narrow with this project.
"It's very inspirational and I hope our communities are as proud as what we are."
The master plan includes a multi-lot subdivision of up to 35 lots with a mix in sizes.
The report presented to council noted that eight lots could be sold per year, making it a four to five year development.
The report stated that construction on stage one would begin in the first half of 2024.
