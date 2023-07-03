Should the Warrnambool Wolves reach the South West Victoria football grand final this year, their skipper Lucas Jester won't make the same mistake twice.
Jester, a star midfielder raised in Singapore by German parents, missed last year's decider because it clashed with an overseas holiday.
He had previously played in leagues without finals and assumed the SWVFA would be the same.
"I had booked my holiday, coming from overseas I didn't realise there was finals football," he told The Standard.
"In the state leagues you don't have finals football, you play everyone twice and that's it.
I was in Singapore with my parents just in the pool and watching the game on a livestream by someone's phone in the car.- Lucas Jester
"It was quite funny because I was in Singapore with my parents just in the pool and watching the game on a livestream by someone's phone in the car, so that was quite funny."
The Wolves ultimately lost the grand final 3-2 against Portland but are on track for another appearance this year, with the side winning all seven of its matches so far.
The midfield maestro has learned his lesson and booked his holiday earlier so he will return in time for the grand final, should the Wolves qualify.
After 18 months enjoying life in Warrnambool, Jester is entrenched in the community as a doctor at Warrnambool hospital.
But his journey to the south-west was far from typical.
He was educated at an international school in Singapore and found a love for 'the world game' at an early age, joining an elite soccer academy in his teens.
There he developed his game to a high standard under the tutelage of masterful coaches, taking on international sides and also competing in the annual Gothia Cup - a renowned global youth tournament.
"A couple of my mates actually went professional, they play in the MLS," Jester said. "One of them actually just got voted into the team of the season, Jon Gallagher, which is quite amazing."
Jester's career didn't peak there either, with the future doctor joining professional side Tanjong Pagar United in the Singapore Premier League, the country's top-level competition.
He signed as a reserves player but went on to make some appearances in the first team.
In 2013 he moved to Australia, completing his medical degree at Melbourne University, where he also played state-league soccer.
Jester moved to Warrnambool with partner Annika in December 2021 and has fallen in love with the city.
"I love Warrnambool," he said.
"I knew Warrnambool already. I was there about a year before we moved, just for a holiday for a week and absolutely loved it.
"It's a great little place. It's not too big, not too small, nice beaches, great lifestyle, great environment as well."
Finding a soccer club was also high on Jester's agenda upon arrival and he hasn't been disappointed in his choice.
"Once I joined (the Wolves) it was like a family pretty much," he said.
"Everyone was really friendly and I've made some really good mates with the people at the club and especially people in the team as well.
"What I really love is that everyone's from a different background."
The Wolves skipper said his side's depth this season was an asset and has been impressed by their dominant start to the campaign.
The Wolves have scored 48 goals and only conceded a mere three.
Jester sees his future in Australia, whether the side wins a premiership or not this year.
"We're in the process of applying for permanent residency so it's obviously a long process but I see myself long-term in Australia and at least for the next couple of years in this region at least," he said.
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.