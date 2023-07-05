The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool apprentice wins state glazing honour at Australian Glass & Window Association award

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated July 5 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ehab Khanyari, winner of the 2023 Victoria Residential Apprentice of the Australian Glass and Window Association Glazing at Merri Aluminium and Auto Doors. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Ehab Khanyari, winner of the 2023 Victoria Residential Apprentice of the Australian Glass and Window Association Glazing at Merri Aluminium and Auto Doors. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Victorian glazing apprentice of the year winner Ehab Khanyari tried out few different trades before finding one he enjoyed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.