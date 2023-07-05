Victorian glazing apprentice of the year winner Ehab Khanyari tried out few different trades before finding one he enjoyed.
The 21-year-old has excelled ever since, and a couple of months ago he was promoted to glazing manager at Warrnambool's Merri Aluminium and Auto Doors where he's worked for the past six years.
Mr Khanyari has been named the Australian Glass and Window Association's Victorian residential apprentice award winner, which is open to third and fourth year apprentices.
It's the second award in almost as many years with the young worker receiving the AGWA's rising star prize for first-year apprentices in 2021.
Mr Khanyari credited his uncle Ebeid who introduced him to the trade and previously worked alongside him, as well as operations manager Dan Edwards for mentoring and helping him as he learnt and developed his skills.
The young tradie said it was "a bit of a shock to win" the award, especially for the second time.
He said he couldn't have done it without the support he'd received from the Merri Aluminium team.
"I've got great people here supporting me, from past and present," Mr Khanyari said. "What matters to me most is the people who have stuck by me. They've been by my side and supported me from the get-go."
Mr Khanyari said every day was different and he enjoyed the various challenges and problem solving the job presented.
"It's a lot to do and a lot to learn," he said. "But the responsibilities and the challenges are definitely what make it."
Mr Khanyari completed a school-based apprenticeship while attending Warrnambool College and has a couple of TAFE units to complete until he's fully qualified.
His Holmesglen Institute of TAFE glass and glazing teacher David Averlant nominated him and said the win was well deserved.
"Ehab has consistently exhibited exceptional qualities as a student, demonstrating a deep passion for his studies and an unwavering commitment to excellence," Mr Averlant said.
"His nomination for the award was based on his remarkable achievements and the outstanding quality of his work."
Merri Aluminium and Auto Doors general manager Chris Coleman said it was a fitting achievement for Mr Khanyari, who was dedicated and thought outside the square.
"It's a great honour to have him recognised," Ms Coleman said. "I'm thrilled for him.
"He knows what you can and can't do with glass and what he can achieve. He's got very good relations with the customers which is very important too.
"He's grown into an amazing young man and a brilliant tradesperson."
National industry development manager Melissa Baker said Mr Khanyari was one of 10 award finalists with teachers nominating their students who then submitted a portfolio of their work and were interviewed by AGWA's national panel of industry judges. Their employers and teachers also provide a score which contributes to their final placing in the competition.
Ms Baker said the fact Mr Khanyari had won the same industry apprenticeship award twice showed his skill and commitment to the job.
"At every step of his apprenticeship he's set out to be one of the best," Mrs Baker said. "It shows the calibre he is.
"He's been nominated by his teacher and recognised which has continued onto his third and fourth year. He's done really well."
