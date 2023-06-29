The Rotary Club of Cobden has celebrated a quarter century of friendship with other towns across the globe.
Rotarians met at the Cobden rotunda on June 28 to honour its 25th anniversary. It was erected in 1998 as a memorial to the Cobden Connection, a project which aimed to form bonds between five towns around the world all named Cobden.
"We did some reminiscing, told a few tales and just celebrated 25 years," longtime member Gary Kimber said.
Along with Victoria's Cobden, other settlements sharing the same name can be found in Ontario, Canada, Greymouth, New Zealand and Illinois and Minnesota in the United States.
The towns were named after Richard Cobden, a 19th century English politician best known for his policies on free trade.
Students from these five communities assembled in Tandarook Botanical Gardens in 1992 to commemorate the Cobden Connection.
IN OTHER NEWS
"There were visits back and forward, north and south. Then the Rotary Club of Cobden decided to build a rotunda in memory of it all," Mr Kimber said.
"Inside the rotunda there are six walls and each has a panel telling you about the Cobdens of the world."
Construction of the building wrapped on June 28, 1998, 25 years ago.
"I was part of the Cobden Connection, I went overseas, I've been to every Cobden and to Richard Cobden's house in England," Mr Kimber said.
"To experience five different cultures and people, was astonishing. It's something that I'll never ever forget."
Mr Kimber said the towns didn't share much in common beyond their agricultural roots and small size.
While it's population doesn't exceed 2000 people, Cobden, Victoria is likely the largest of the group. Cobden, Minnesota had just 36 residents in a 2016 census.
This comes after the rotary's miniature railway celebrated its 25th birthday in 2019.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.