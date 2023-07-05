Moyne Shire Council has seen a "bump" in post-lockdown winter school holiday traveller numbers, while bookings at Warrnambool's council-owned caravan parks are on par with previous winter school holidays.
A Moyne shire spokesman said bookings were not the sole guide of visitor numbers.
"Many simply turn up at the caravan parks without booking," the spokesman said.
"We are seeing somewhat better numbers in the past few weeks compared to last year which is thought to be a post-lockdown bump in traveller numbers.
"Another observation is the number of families booked/staying is perhaps lower than usual, possibly due to the high rainfall levels in the region lately."
If you're rugged up it's no problem.- Lyn Millsom
Both councils offer a book for two nights, stay the third free to boost bookings in the colder months.
Annie Carmichael from Casterton and Lyn Millsom from Melbourne were part of a group of friends staying at Gardens Caravan Park Port Fairy during a three-day trip.
"Our choice to come here is not in the winter," Ms Carmichael said.
"We're birdwatchers and we don't like the cold but this was convenient for everyone."
The friends said the group had travelled to the Queensland outback during winter for about the past 30 years.
Ms Millsom said she enjoyed visiting Port Fairy in winter because the town was quieter than usual.
"There's plenty of walking to do and if you're rugged up it's no problem," she said.
A Warrnambool City Council spokesman said bookings at Surfside Holiday Park were similar to previous years.
During the off-peak season bookings are taken by the city council at Surfside Holiday Park with the organisation opening Shipwreck Bay Holiday Park during the peak summer season to meet the higher demand for campsites.
