With Warrnambool and District league clubs enjoying a well-deserved rest this weekend, The Standard takes a close look at the remainder of the home-and-away season and predicts the final placings on the ladder.
We now take a look at the A grade netball season, where Nirranda is within striking distance of a second-straight undefeated season.
First - 12 wins, zero losses, 205.54%
Remaining matches:
Merrivale (away) - Win
South Rovers (home) - Win
Dennington (away) - Win
Russells Creek (home) - Win
Kolora-Noorat (away) - Win
Old Collegians (home) - Win
Predicted finish: First (18 wins, zero losses)
More: The reigning A grade champions are chasing history as they looks to go through a second consecutive season undefeated and if Lisa Arundell's group gets through a tricky away clash against Merrivale after the bye, the Blues should get there. One of the all-time great country netball sides.
Second - 10 wins, one loss, one draw, 166.44%
Remaining matches:
Nirranda (home) - Loss
Allansford (away) - Win
Timboon Demons (home) - Win
South Rovers (home) - Win
Dennington (away) - Win
Russells Creek (home) - Win
Predicted finish: Second (15 wins, two losses, one draw)
More: Nirranda is a mighty challenge but Elisha Sobey's team should have no issues securing another top-two finish. An open draw should have the Tigers secure five straight wins leading into the finals which will help with momentum.
Third - Eight wins, three losses, one draw, 127.76%
Remaining matches:
Russells Creek (away) - Win
Timboon Demons (away) - Win
Old Collegians (home) - Win
Panmure (away) - Loss
Nirranda (home) - Loss
Allansford (away) - Win
Predicted finish: Fourth - 12 wins, five losses, one draw
More: It's going to be a huge finish to the home-and-away season for the season's surprise packets, who should have enough class to win at least four more matches but if they can pinch a win against either Panmure or Nirranda, a top-three finish is likely which is an incredible result for a team which was winless in 2022.
Fourth - Seven wins, four losses, one draw, 117.65%
Remaining matches:
South Rovers (away) - Win
Dennington (home) - Win
Russells Creek (away) - Win
Kolora-Noorat (home) - Win
Old Collegians (away) - Win
Timboon Demons (home) - Win
Predicted finish: Third (13 wins, four losses, one draw)
More: A really handy draw gives the Bulldogs a huge chance of securing a top-three finish, with just two games against sides currently in the top-five to come. The round 16 blockbuster at home against Kolora-Noorat is likely to decide who finishes third and fourth but the Bulldogs are very hard to topple on their home court.
Fifth - Six wins, six losses, 90.44%
Remaining matches:
Allansford (away) - Win
Kolora-Noorat (home) - Loss
Merrivale (away) - Loss
Old Collegians (home) - Win
South Rovers (home) - Win
Panmure (away) - Loss
Predicted finish: Fifth (nine wins, nine losses)
More: The race between the Demons and Dennington for fifth spot is on with both teams likely to be battling for one spot. The Demons face a more welcome run of matches leading into finals and with a current two-point buffer should just fall over the line and lock in another finals appearance.
Sixth - Five wins, six losses, one draw, 82.29
Remaining matches:
Old Collegians (home) - Win
Panmure (away) - Loss
Nirranda (home) - Loss
Allansford (away) - Win
Merrivale (home) - Loss
South Rovers (away) - Win
Predicted finish: Sixth (eight wins, nine losses, one draw)
More: The Dogs are alive and well in the race for fifth but probably need the Demons to drop a game they're tipped to win to leapfrog them by the end of the season. Tough games against three premiership hopefuls will be tough to overcome but should win three more matches.
Seventh - Four wins, eight losses, 78.71%
Remaining matches:
Dennington (away) - Loss
Russells Creek (home) - Win
Kolora-Noorat (away) - Loss
Timboon Demons (away) - Loss
Panmure (home) - Loss
Nirranda (away) - Loss
Predicted finish: Seventh (five wins, 13 losses)
More: It's likely to come down to mere percentage which separates seventh and eighth on the ladder but the Warriors have the capacity to cause a few issues on the run home, especially at home.
Eighth - Four wins, eight losses, 69.63
Remaining matches:
Kolora-Noorat (home) - Loss
Old Collegians (away) - Loss
Panmure (home) - Loss
Nirranda (away) - Loss
Allansford (home) - Win
Merrivale (away) - Loss
Predicted finish: Eighth (five wins, 13 losses)
More: It's been a season of promise for the Creekers and if they can snag one or two more wins it'll be a good result but a tough run home makes it hard to finish higher than eighth. Round 14 against the Warriors should decide who finishes seventh or eighth.
Ninth - One win, 11 losses, 67.44%
Remaining matches:
Timboon Demons (home) - Loss
Merrivale (home) - Loss
South Rovers (away) - Loss
Dennington (home) - Loss
Russells Creek (away) - Loss
Kolora-Noorat (home) - Loss
Predicted finish: Tenth (one win, 17 losses)
More: The young Cats will be looking to finish the season off strongly and build some momentum into next season but face some tricky assignments. A winnable game against South Rovers may decide who is this season's wooden spooners.
Tenth - One win, 11 losses, 65.40%
Remaining matches:
Panmure (home) - Loss
Nirranda (away) - Loss
Allansford (home) - Win
Merrivale (away) - Loss
Timboon Demons (away) - Loss
Dennington (home) - Loss
Predicted finish: Ninth (two wins, 16 losses)
More: The Lions face a winnable round 15 clash against Allansford which will likely decide the bottom-two positions but have a tough run home so will just look to finish on a competitive note.
