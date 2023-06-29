The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

The 2023 WDFNL netball ladder predictor: History in the making for champion team

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 29 2023 - 10:19am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Where will teams finish the 2023 season? Pictures by Sean McKenna, Anthony Brady. Eddie Guerrero
Where will teams finish the 2023 season? Pictures by Sean McKenna, Anthony Brady. Eddie Guerrero

With Warrnambool and District league clubs enjoying a well-deserved rest this weekend, The Standard takes a close look at the remainder of the home-and-away season and predicts the final placings on the ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.