Man admits to majority of offences in eight police cases

A Portland man in his 30s facing eight police briefs of evidence has indicated he will admit to most of his about 50 criminal charges.
Brett Roche, 34, appeared in the Portland Magistrates Court this week for a contest mention hearing.
A lawyer said Roche would plead guilty in relation to the majority of police briefs and a consolidated 90-minute plea hearing was scheduled for July 14.
But Roche plans to contest two police cases.
Police told the court on December 17 an offender went to Hamilton's Grosvenor Place where a car was parked with bikes attached to the rear of the vehicle.
The offender took two satchels from the bikes - one containing a repair kit and the other a poncho.
The offender was unable to gain entry to a house, but two soft drink bottles were left at the address.
About the same time an offender went to a neighbouring address, tried a number of doors and windows and entered a home through a window, where a 90-year-old woman was in bed asleep.
The offender crawled past the elderly woman's bed and into a kitchen where they searched, taking two mobile phones, an iPad, NAB card, Medicare card and $50 in cash.
The offender was disturbed by a male, who challenged him.
The offender shone a torch in the man's eyes and fled in spectacular fashion - throwing himself through a window.
The two bike satchels were later found by police in a garden.
A couple of hours later the NAB card was used in Portland to withdraw $2000 cash.
Police said Roche was on bail at the time, subject to conditions including an overnight curfew and to live at a Portland address.
Police conducted DNA tests on the soft drink bottles which came back positive to Roche.
A black wallet claimed to belong to Roche was also handed in to police which contained the 90-year-old woman's driver's licence.
Roche told police when interviewed he hadn't been in Hamilton for 10 years.
However, mobile phone checks revealed Roche's phone had travelled to Hamilton, was in Hamilton at the time of the offences and then returned to Portland about 6am, prior to the bank card being used about 8am.
Roche's lawyer said identification was in dispute.
She said a witness claimed he, Roche and another man went to Hamilton and security camera footage at the bank did not identify the offender - just an image of a thin male wearing black clothing.
She said there was also no positive identification by the victims of the home invasion.
The lawyer said the Schweppes bottles were out in the open and the phone pings only showed that Roche's phone was in Hamilton.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said it appeared there were three individuals involved and while very suspicious, the prosecution proving the case beyond reasonable doubt could be problematic.
In the other case, police said on January 13 Roche was at a friend's home when the friend walked outside to talk to someone.
When the friend returned, Roche left hurriedly. The man discovered his mobile phone and bank card were gone from his couch and a gold watch had been removed from his unlocked car.
On February 9 Roche approached the man and handed him his father's gold watch, demanding the police charges be dropped.
Roche told the man he knew he had lost his father's watch and he had made efforts to recover it for him.
The magistrate said there was limited evidence to prove Roche stole the items and it was not possible to exclude that Roche was innocent.
