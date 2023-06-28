The Standard
Portland man to plead guilty to majority of 50 charges mid next month

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 29 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 7:00am
Man admits to majority of offences in eight police cases
Man admits to majority of offences in eight police cases

A Portland man in his 30s facing eight police briefs of evidence has indicated he will admit to most of his about 50 criminal charges.

