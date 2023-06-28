Person charged with threatening to rape mother refuses to attend court

UPDATE, Wednesday, 11.20am:
Lawyers are having difficulty obtaining instructions from a 26-year-old person in Warrnambool accused of threatening to rape their mother.
The person, who cannot be named because of legal reasons, is refusing to attend the Warrnambool court online for a bail/remand hearing.
Lawyer Lucy Tribe confirmed to the court she was finding it difficult to obtain instructions.
Magistrate John Bentley was told that police station custody staff were not comfortable about placing the accused person in an audio video link room.
He was told the accused person identifies as both a male and female and police allege also as Agent 3301 or just as Zero.
The magistrate ordered a mental awareness, respect and safety officer liaise with lawyers, police, police station staff and health services to assist.
The MARS officer will also try to obtain health records and attempt to speak to the accused person.
Mr Bentley stood the case down until this afternoon when it's hoped there will be more information available to the court.
He said the accused person was entitled to make a bail application and needed to be aware they could make such an application.
"Hopefully this afternoon we will be in a better position," Mr Bentley said.
The court heard that the person had been charged with serious offences.
Earlier: A 26-year-old Warrnambool person has been charged with threatening to rape their mother after a standoff with police.
Warrnambool police officers were called to a city address on Tuesday night after it was alleged a person had made threats towards their mother.
Officers were forced to barge their way into a bedroom where a woman was allegedly being contained by her adult child.
Police allege the woman had been assaulted by her child and they smashed a picture frame over her head.
The 26-year-old was arrested, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a bail/remand hearing.
The charges include unlawful imprisoned, recklessly causing injury (the woman suffered a laceration to a leg), threats to kill, threat to commit a sexual offence (rape their mother), criminal damage and unlawful assault.
