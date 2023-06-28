The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

A 26-year-old Warrnambool person is expected to appear in court this afternoon

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 28 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Person charged with threatening to rape mother refuses to attend court
Person charged with threatening to rape mother refuses to attend court

UPDATE, Wednesday, 11.20am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.