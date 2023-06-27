Moyne Shire councillors have voted at the council's June meeting to grant a controversial planning permit allowing the iconic Koroit convent to become a wedding and events venue.
The contested vote followed several public presentations from both objectors and supporters of the plan, under which the historic building would host up to 25 events between September and April each year.
The proposal to host social events in a quiet pocket of Koroit triggered 15 objections, mainly from concerned neighbours worried about noise and cars parking out the front of their houses.
Shane Gurnett, who lives roughly 200 metres from the convent, said he was worried about an events venue changing the character of the area.
"There's an intent to use the property across a six-month period across the summer months for after-hours use as a wedding venue to 11pm on Friday and Saturday nights ... (the area) ordinarily would be, if not quiet, it would be silent at those times," Mr Gurnett said.
"This is a poor development, a poor proposal, and ought not (to) proceed."
Leo Freeman, who has lived next to the two-acre convent site for 48 years, said he was also worried about the noise and couldn't understand why the applicants planned to have all guest car parking on the street outside the property.
"If they're parking all the way along the whole boundary we're going to have major noise disturbance. It closes at 11pm, but who's to say it doesn't go longer," Mr Freeman said.
Koroit resident Anthony Dowling spoke in support of the plan, arguing it made the site commercially viable and ensured the culturally and historically significant property would be preserved.
Mr Dowling conceded he didn't live near the convent, but said the site would be a huge asset to the community as an events venue.
"At this year's Koroit Irish Festival the consul-general of the United States attended the festival and stayed at the convent building, and in future we expect other guests at ambassadorial level to also come to the festival and we'd like to accommodate them in the convent building," he said.
The objectors and councillors initially believed the convent's owners, Gary Egan and Cynthea Wellings, would not be applying for a liquor licence, instead relying on the caterer's for each event to provide their own licence. But Professor Egan said they would be applying for a limited licence, but had been advised by council officers to wait to see if the planning permit was granted.
This prompted a series of questions from Cr Damian Gleeson, who owns the Commercial Hotel in Koroit, about what kind of liquor licence the owners intended to apply for.
"Our intention is that guests and parties coming in would have alcohol supplied just for their event," Professor Egan said.
"Would there be any occasion where liquor could be sold on the premises?" Cr Gleeson asked.
"That's not our intention," Professor Egan said.
"But it could be a general licence and therefore the operation could be that of a hotel?" Cr Gleeson asked.
"Well, again, that's not our intention, councillor," Professor Egan said.
Cr Gleeson kept asking questions about the licence until he was cut off by mayor Karen Foster, but he ultimately voted against the permit, saying he was still concerned the owners could turn the convent into a pub.
Cr Jim Doukas moved an amended motion for the permit containing slightly stricter operating conditions for the venue, but while the motion was successful, in an unusual move he decided to vote against it.
"You're voting against your own motion, Cr Doukas?" Cr Foster said.
"Yes, I am," Cr Doukas said.
The permit passed four votes to two.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
