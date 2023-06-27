The Standard
Moyne Shire Council approves Koroit convent wedding venue permit

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated June 28 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 7:30am
Moyne Shire councillors voted 4-2 to grant a controversial permit for the Koroit convent to become a wedding and events venue.
Moyne Shire councillors have voted at the council's June meeting to grant a controversial planning permit allowing the iconic Koroit convent to become a wedding and events venue.

Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

