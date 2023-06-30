The Standard
Ex-councillors formally cautioned over role in Warrnambool council CEO sacking

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 30 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 1:00pm
Former councillors Mike Neoh and Kylie Gaston were formally cautioned after an inspectorate investigation which took more than two years to finalise. Neither will face any charges.
Two former councillors have been formally cautioned but they won't be prosecuted for contravening the Local Government Act because investigators say the pair was "acting on professional legal advice".

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

