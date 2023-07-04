From head-turning performances, emerging stars, new recruits and masterful coaching displays, the Warrnambool and District league's 2023 season has been one to talk about.
The Standard has tackled the unenviable task of naming this year's best performers so far, as well as key moments that have defined the season.
Best player: Merrivale's Tate Porter; honourable mention: Merrivale's Manny Sandow.
Porter has returned to Tigerland in ripping form, after plying his trade with reigning Hampden league grand finalist North Warrnambool Eagles last year.
The midfielder has been instrumental in a side that has missed reigning Esam medallist Blair McCutcheon for large chunks of the season.
Sandow, a former Maskell medallist and the Tigers' assistant coach, is hugely important to his team's premiership aspirations. The league's best ruck is a complete player who can take marks around the ground and hit the scoreboard.
Best young player: Kolora-Noorat's Fred Beasley; honourable mention: Allansford's Aiden Gordon.
Beasley stands out among Kolora-Noorat's abundance of young talent. The emerging midfielder, who is still eligible for under 18s, has been in his side's best eight of 12 games and kicked 14 goals for the third-placed Power.
Gordon, a 19-year-old whose first senior season was ruined by injury in 2022, has cemented his spot in the Cats' best 22 as a running defender.
Best recruit: Merrivale's Dylan Weir; honourable mention: Nirranda's Isaac Stephens.
A 50-plus goal injection into your team will do wonders to your bottom line as Weir's impact as a key forward has shown. The former South Warrnambool talent has booted 56 goals for the unbeaten Tigers and given his teammates a clear target up forward.
Stephens, who also crossed from the Hampden league in the off-season, has impressed at his new club, playing his best football as a high forward.
Best coaching performance: Merrivale's Josh Sobey; honourable mention: Allansford's Tim Nowell.
After falling out in the semi-finals last year, Sobey and the Tigers went about adding key players to their list, with the fruits showing in a 12-game winning streak to start the year.
Sobey himself has focused mainly on coaching instead of playing in 2023 but hasn't ruled out a return.
Meanwhile, Nowell, in his second season at the helm, has made Allansford a more competitive opponent and while there is evident growing pains in some performances, this is no doubt a team on the right track.
Biggest injury blow: Allansford's Brad Bull.
Bull made an instant impact at his new club on-and-off the field after a stellar career at Hampden side Warrnambool. His leadership has been sorely missed for the Cats since suffering a serious leg injury in round eight.
Best win: Allansford defeated Panmure, round two.
A 12-point win against the reigning grand finalist in round two showcased the strides the emerging Cats group had made and what they could do if they consistently string together four-quarter performances.
Best player: Nirranda's Jo Couch; honourable mention: Panmure's Jessica Rohan.
The reigning Wilma Wallace medallist hasn't missed a beat in 2023. Coach Lisa Arundell described Couch as the complete netballer due to her offensive and defensive work through the midcourt. A third Wilma Wallace crown isn't out of the question for Couch come September, along with another premiership with the undefeated Blues.
Rohan, on the other hand, is key to the Bulldogs' premiership aspirations. She is dynamic in defence, but with her sister and goal keeper Rebecca Mitchell's inclusion this year, can be used in attack if the match-up requires. A standout game against Dennington was described as one of the best Mitchell had seen her sister play.
Best young player: Russells Creek's Hannah Van Zyl; honourable mention: Allansford's Maddison Drake.
Van Zyl, who joined the Creekers from Warrnambool this year, is leading the league's most valuable player voting after 12 rounds playing as a defender.
Meanwhile, Drake, a goal shooter, has consistently featured in the best for a young and up-and-coming Cats list.
Best recruit: Merrivale's Georgia Martin; honourable mention: Panmure's Rebecca Mitchell.
Martin's move to Merrivale was a big coup for a team vying to go one step further to clinch the flag. The versatile player quickly made an immediate impact, shown by the fact she was named captain in her first year at the club.
Adding to the praise, Tigers coach Elisha Sobey recently labelled her teammate the "most exciting recruit" she's seen.
Mitchell has been invaluable as a key defender while bringing a fresh approach as coach at the Bulldogs.
Best coaching performance: Kolora-Noorat's Laura Bourke; honourable mentions: Merrivale's Elisha Sobey.
There is no greater redemption story in the Warrnambool and District league right now than the Power's rise on the netball court. Going from back-to-back wooden spoons to top three in Laura Bourke's first 12 games in charge is a credit to the defender.
Bringing several quality players back into the program has been behind its competitive start, with one rival coach revealing this team has "white line fever".
Meanwhile, Sobey has done well to keep the Tigers purring despite several players missing games this season. The reigning grand finalists needed to find an edge this year if it's to take down Nirranda and building versatility in its rotations could be the key.
Biggest injury blow: Merrivale's Paiyton Noonan.
Fortunately there hasn't been too many major injuries on the netball court this season. Noonan's mid-season absence with a foot injury stands out the most, however the Tigers had the depth to cover it. When Noonan, who made a playing return via the Warrnambool Mermaids last month, is on the court though, her accuracy is a weapon.
Best win: Kolora-Noorat defeated Panmure, in round seven.
A thrilling two-goal win to the resurgent Power was the confidence-boost it needed to know it could take it up to the league's best.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
