The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Mid-season awards for 2023 Warrnambool and District league's best performers

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 4 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merrivale's Tate Porter, Nirranda's Jo Couch, Kolora-Noorat teenager Fred Beasley and Kolora-Noorat A grade coach Laura Bourke. Pictures by Anthony Brady, Eddie Guerrero, Rob Gunstone
Merrivale's Tate Porter, Nirranda's Jo Couch, Kolora-Noorat teenager Fred Beasley and Kolora-Noorat A grade coach Laura Bourke. Pictures by Anthony Brady, Eddie Guerrero, Rob Gunstone

From head-turning performances, emerging stars, new recruits and masterful coaching displays, the Warrnambool and District league's 2023 season has been one to talk about.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.