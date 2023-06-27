The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool Coastcare Landcare Network secures a $10,000 state government grant

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated June 27 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The mouth of the Hopkins River. File pictures
The mouth of the Hopkins River. File pictures

The Warrnambool Coastcare Landcare Network (WCLN) has received $10,000 of state government funding to start planning revegetation works in the city's east.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.