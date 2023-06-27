The Warrnambool Coastcare Landcare Network (WCLN) has received $10,000 of state government funding to start planning revegetation works in the city's east.
The backing comes from the Coastcare Community Grants program, with over $350,000 split between 40 groups across Victoria.
WCLN landcare facilitator Geoff Rollinson said the money would go towards a series of workshops to choose what plant species would be used in revegetation.
"By drawing nearby landholders and members of the community into workshops we'll be able to talk about optimising our selection," he told The Standard.
"Not only to plant the right species but also enhance the habitat for fauna that live in that area, such as the southern bent-wing bat."
The project has a specific focus on the coastal area stretching from Allansford to Lake Gillear. Mr Rollinson said this region was in need of more vegetation and wildlife corridors to the Hopkins River.
"That will provide improved habitat for the species that live in those sparse vegetation areas," he said.
The land was initially cleared for farming but is now mostly made up of residential blocks as Warrnambool grows eastwards.
As this first stage of the project doesn't include on-ground works, Mr Rollinson said $10,000 was adequate funding.
"Should we be successful in achieving land care grants, we will be able to undertake significant revegetation works in that area," he said.
The Coastcare Community Grants program will also support conservation efforts in Portland and Apollo Bay and an arboretum at Point Nelson.
Minister for Environment Ingrid Stitt said the program would help community groups drive positive change across the state's precious coastal and marine areas.
"Together, we are building reliance and planning for change in our coastal environments," she said.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
