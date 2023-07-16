It was dizzying times for the people of Warrnambool and district in late 1956.
Just down the road in Melbourne, the world's best athletes were gathered for the Olympic Games.
Australian patriotism had rarely been at such fever pitch as our stars in the pool and on the track dominated the competition.
The roars from the MCG and the surrounding venues were so loud that if you listened hard enough you could hear the joy all the way to Warrnambool.
The humble folk of Warrnambool felt more connected than most to what was happening on the world stage in Melbourne. Fletcher Jones, Warrnambool's most iconic business, had provided the skirts and trousers the Australian team wore for the opening and closing ceremonies.
Meanwhile, Guy Fawkes Night was still a thing, complete with the tick to light the biggest bonfires possible in suburbia and for the sky to be lit up in almost unlimited fireworks.
But the most exciting thing for the younger members of the community was the ability to buy and use hand-held fireworks and sparklers. In the day before Guy Fawkes Night, The Standard ran an advertisement from Swinton's promoting their fireworks sale. It claimed it had the "biggest and best fireworks" and urged the boys and girls to buy their "big n' little bangers."
Other consumer must-haves of the time included the new leather-cased Astor Sportster radio, while at Woolworths in Warrnambool a fully automatic chrome-plated cigarette lighter that promised to "light in a gale" headed the list of weekly specials.
Meanwhile, a fascinated audience had squeezed into Flaherty's Milk Bar in Kepler Street to see Warrnambool's first espresso coffee machine. It had the capacity to make six cups a minute.
But as exciting as all of this may have been, something to dwarf it all was about to happen on the western edges of the city.
A large parcel of land that separated West Warrnambool and Dennington had been transformed into the city's very first drive-in theatre.
The Liberty and Capitol cinemas were already in operation and television had arrived in the September, just in time for the Olympics.
But there was somehow an extra mystic attached to the drive-in experience.
The first drive-in had begun operation in 1933 in New Jersey and like all things from the US, drive-ins seemed larger than life.
It took Australia a while to get organised, with the country's first drive-inn opening in Melbourne in 1954.
By 1956, on Wednesday December 19, the Warrnambool Shandon drive-in Theatre was officially opened.
The first night was invitation only, with the selected guests watching a documentary, a cartoon and a full-length film. The guests commented on the high quality of the film clarity and sound and enjoyed the experience of sitting in the car.
The night raised 232 pounds for the Warrnambool and District Elderly Citizens Clubhouse appeal.
The drive-in theatre had taken just seven weeks to build, an achievement the venue's chairman of directors Mr G. Henderson claimed was a record.
The building of the drive-in cost 96,000 pounds and included room for 600 cars, with space to later expand by a further 100.
The screen was 81x38 metres and was framed by 70 foot poles.
At the foot of the big screen was a children's playground, no doubt created to give children some time to blow off some energy after sitting in the car for so long.
A cafe was in place, which served hamburgers, hot dogs and other refreshments and had sound so you didn't miss any of the movie when you went and got your food.
The first manager of the theatre was Ivan Stevens and the staff included 12 car hops (attendants) and 10 cafe workers.
On December 20, 1956, the general public loaded up their vehicles and headed to the new drive-in for the first time.
They were treated to a double feature, The Far Country, starring James Stewart, and Has Anybody Seen My Girl.
It was to be the beginning of three decades of enjoying the world's best films under the Warrnambool night sky.
And was there ever a more iconic or fitting scene than when the film Grease hit the Drive Inn screen.
The hit musical, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, had been released in Australia in August 1978.
As it did, Warrnambool's Capitol Cinema was showing the film in the earliest days of its release.
One down side to the Drive Inn was that more often than not it had to wait for new release films to have their run at cinemas before they headed outdoors.
This was the case with Grease, which didn't reach the Warrnambool drive-in until November 3.
But boy was it worth the wait, with a full-house driving in to see the classic.
And of course, the scene with the broken-hearted Travolta on the swing at the drive-in singing Sandy made it feel like the audience was part of the movie.
It was this intimacy, this feeling of being free to eat, wander, chat, all while watching a big screen blockbuster that gave the drive-in its unique charm.
Of course, these misty-eyed musings don't tell the story of the reality that was the end of the drive-in era.
Like most things, it came down to economics.
The arrival of home video and watching the newest movies in the comfort of your lougue room was too big a challenge for drive-ins to overcome.
Crowds stayed away in the large numbers they once had came, and the business was no longer viable.
On February 4, 1985, The Standard reported the Warrnambool drive-in theatre had been sold to a private buyer for an undisclosed amount. The last films showed at the drive-in were Gremlins and Superman 3.
Once the drive-in was demolished, the site was vacant for some time before a hardware store was built there.
Fittingly maybe, given the amount of cars that parked to partake in some memorable big-screen action, the site is now the home of Callaghan's Motors.
