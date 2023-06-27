Teamwork and effort were fundamental ingredients to Warrnambool's medal-winning performances at this year's state cross country relay championships.
Warrnambool sent two teams to the Little Athletics Victoria-run event at Langwarrin's Cruden Farm on Saturday, with its boys' under 10 team and girls' under 11 squad winning gold and bronze medals respectively.
The boys' team, made up of Harrison Watson, Lenny Jansz and Beau Morrison, ran 1km legs in a total time of 10 minutes and 27 seconds, with Morrison sealing a gold medal victory with a final 100-metre sprint finish to finish two seconds ahead of runners-up Seaford.
Meanwhile, the girls' under 11 side, consisting of Miranda Jansz, Milla Rentsch and Charlotte Staaks, ran 1.5km legs in a total time of 17 minutes and 34 seconds to secure a third-place finish behind Sherbrooke and Mentone.
Warrnambool Little Athletics coach Mark Jansz praised the six athletes for their performances, which included making up ground over hilly conditions.
They exceeded our expectations and put in a really good effort all round.- Mark Jansz
"The kids have been running well all cross country season," Jansz said. "They exceeded our expectations and put in a really good effort all round."
Jansz credited the athletes for embracing the event's team environment.
"They all got together, warmed up together and supported each other on the day," he said.
Little Athletics Victoria's cross country season offers both team and individual events at a regional and state level, with the Western Country Region to hold its regional individual cross country carnival in Casterton on July 30.
It serves as a qualifying event for the state cross country championships at Lake Dewar on August 12.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
