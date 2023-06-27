BUDDING juniors tried their hand at sports, including rugby, during the 'rebel Rookie' school holiday clinic at Warrnambool's Reid Oval on Tuesday.
More than 200 children registered for the event which "promoted physical activity and organised sport over the school holiday period".
It was aimed at those aged between seven and 12 with Australian Rules football, rugby and soccer among the sports showcased.
The Standard photographer EDDIE GUERRERO captured the fun.
