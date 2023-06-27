My parents were very supportive and so were Shane's parents on moving to Australia. They could understand why we were making the move. I often think back now what Shane and I did. We arrived in Warrnambool with three suitcases and $10,000 back in August 2012. The $10,000 was to help us get a house and buy a car. It's a bit frightening when I think back. We were lucky because Bill and Karen Wilde were so supportive. I'll never forget when we got our first house to rent. Shane and I walked into the house and there was no furniture. Rental houses come with furniture back in Ireland. There was no fridge or microwave, nothing. We were very lucky because some of the owners who had horses at Wildes where Shane was working knew about our predicament and gave us knives and forks and other incidentals which we needed.