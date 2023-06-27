Warrnambool's Lauren Jackson goes Under the Auld Pump with Tim Auld.
Born: in Ballymena Northern Ireland on July 10, 1990
Husband: Shane. Children: Joe, Bobby and Jimmy.
Parents: Jim and Adrienne. Siblings: Ashley and James.
Education: Ballyclare Secondary School Ballyclare Northern Ireland.
Sporting highlight: undoubtedly the ride by my husband Shane to win the 2020 Warrnambool Grand
Annual Steeplechase on Ablaze.
Lauren, I'm interested to know what it was like growing up in Northern Ireland?
It was good. It was all I knew. I had a great family upbringing. I've always liked horses so my weekends were often taken up with riding ponies and then horses around the back roads. I used to ride in the hunts on Saturday mornings and I would often be at the horse sales in England or southern Ireland strapping horses. The main reason I think so many people wanted me to strap their horses was because I'm so small and I made their horses look bigger. I finished school when I was 16 years old and got a job working in the bank when I was 17. I had our first son Joe when I was 20.
What was the main reason why Shane, Joe and you moved to Australia?
We were looking for better opportunities. The global financial crisis had hit Ireland in 2012 and things were pretty ordinary. Shane and I had a one-year-old in Joe and we thought we had to provide better opportunities for his future. Shane had been to Australia before hand but I had never been here. We moved to Warrnambool in August 2012.
Can you remember your first impressions of Warrnambool back in August 2012?
I knew not one thing about Warrnambool. I had done no research on where we were going to live. I'll never forget we arrived in Warrnambool and it was raining and freezing cold. The wind was blowing a gale and I thought I better get a coat. I think my original thoughts were Warrnambool would have weather like Queensland but that's very far from the truth. The strange thing is I've found after living in Warrnambool for more than 10 years that you get used to the weather.
Did the cold, windy Warrnambool weather remind you of back home?
I suppose it did a little bit. They get a lot of snow over the winter months in Ireland. The temperature can drop back to minus 3 or 4 and then they are not guaranteed of a hot summer. I've often been reminded of home when we would go to the races at Casterton. The valleys and fields around Coleraine and Casterton bring back a few memories of my younger times growing up.
What did your parents think of your move?
My parents were very supportive and so were Shane's parents on moving to Australia. They could understand why we were making the move. I often think back now what Shane and I did. We arrived in Warrnambool with three suitcases and $10,000 back in August 2012. The $10,000 was to help us get a house and buy a car. It's a bit frightening when I think back. We were lucky because Bill and Karen Wilde were so supportive. I'll never forget when we got our first house to rent. Shane and I walked into the house and there was no furniture. Rental houses come with furniture back in Ireland. There was no fridge or microwave, nothing. We were very lucky because some of the owners who had horses at Wildes where Shane was working knew about our predicament and gave us knives and forks and other incidentals which we needed.
Shane won the 2020 Grand Annual Steeplechase on Ablaze. What are your memories of that win?
We were all in the middle of COVID and were not allowed on-course. It was a shame we were not there but I was at home with Joe cheering Shane home. The win was a great reward for Shane who had worked so hard to establish himself as a jumps jockey in Australia.
What were your thoughts when Shane hung up his saddle in June 2021?
I probably had mixed feelings. Shane loved riding over the jumps and loves horses. I must admit I used to get very nervous when he would ride in races. Riding in jumps races is a dangerous sport. I'm just glad he retired in one piece.
Any thoughts about your children following in their dad's shoes as jumps jockeys?
It'll be up to our children to work out what they want to do. The three boys love horses, we'll just wait and see what path they decide to go down.
Warrnambool's Braidon Small has serious health issues relating to a brain tumour. Braidon has had two operations with the last one just a few weeks ago. The doctors have said they removed 70 per cent of the tumour and now Braidon will undergo radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment. You've been heavily involved with setting up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for Braidon's family. How is the fundraising going?
It's been very good. People have been really supportive towards the GoFundMe page. Sadly, Braidon's income as a jumps jockey and track-work rider ceased after his last operation. Amy and Braidon have two young children. Shane and I have been good friends with Braidon and his wife Amy since we arrived in Warrnambool in 2012. Shane and I knew about Braidon's health issues a fair while ago and decided to help out with their financial situation after discussions with the Smalls. The GoFundMe page was set up and we've also put an online auction in place. We've been very lucky to have received some great items for the online auction through the generosity of people. This Sunday we have the big jumps day at Warrnambool when the Thackeray Steeplechase and Lafferty Hurdle will be run. We've also organised a raffle for Sunday's meeting which is also part of our fundraising campaign. People can buy the raffle tickets at Warrnambool's Bendigo Bank and The Whalers Hotel this week before Sunday's meeting.
