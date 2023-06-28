The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Warrnambool umpires Lochie Carter, Kyle Hutchins and Campbell Pedler to officiate Hampden-Ballarat interleague clash

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
June 28 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Campbell Pedler, Kyle Hutchins and Lochie Carter have been selected to umpire interleague. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Campbell Pedler, Kyle Hutchins and Lochie Carter have been selected to umpire interleague. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

A teenage goal umpire has likened the Hampden and Ballarat leagues' interleague clash to a "mid-season grand final" for him and two other officials chosen to represent Warrnambool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.