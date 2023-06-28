A teenage goal umpire has likened the Hampden and Ballarat leagues' interleague clash to a "mid-season grand final" for him and two other officials chosen to represent Warrnambool.
Lochie Carter, 17, Kyle Hutchins, 16, and Campbell Pedler, 15, will step onto Ballarat's Mars Stadium as officials on Saturday, with Carter and Pedler taking on goal and boundary duties respectively for the under 23 clash, while Hutchins will field umpire the earlier under 17 match.
Carter, who officiated the 2022 Hampden league senior grand final with Pedler, said he was looking forward to being involved in the interleague match.
"I felt grateful to receive this opportunity," he said. "This feels like a mid-season grand final if anything, best players in both leagues so it will make for a really high-level, skilled game of footy."
Pedler, who is part of an umpire talent academy, believed the game would be both "fun" while also offering a chance to showcase his talent for higher level umpiring opportunities such as the VFL.
"This weekend will help me a lot," he said. "It's going to be great to do it in front of my family, seeing them proud of me."
Hutchins, who is in his first year field umpiring after four seasons as a boundary umpire, is excited to meet new people and witness the talent of players and umpires from across country Victoria.
"You learn some new things, and learning from other people is the best way to learn," he said.
Hutchins said he was expecting it to be the fastest paced match he had been involved in and was eager to get to work on an "AFL-worthy" ground in Mars Stadium. The majority of umpires chosen for this year's interleague fixture are expected to be under the age of 23.
Warrnambool District Football Umpires Association vice-president Jamie Lake praised the three teenagers for their work to their craft.
"It's good to see them progress to this sort of level and hopefully, they've got a big future in umpiring," he said. "They've put the work in and all their coaches think they're up to this standard."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.