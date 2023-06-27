Merrivale forward Jayden Brooks is enjoying the chance to be part of Merrivale's unbeaten run in the Warrnambool and District league competition.
The Josh Sobey-coached Tigers took their record to 12-0 on Saturday ahead of the league-wide bye, running away with a 28-point win over top-five side Panmure.
The victory was off the back of a strong fourth-quarter effort, with the Tigers producing 11 scoring shots to two, and puts the club two games clear at the top of the ladder with a impressing percentage of 353.72.
"Chances like this don't come around very often," Brooks told The Standard after the game. "Just embracing it as it comes. It was a good win before the break."
Brooks, who crossed to Merrivale from South Warrnambool in 2021, credited the Tigers' work throughout pre-season for their ability to control the contest late in games.
"We've been really good in our last quarters over the whole year, everyone's really fit and had a massive pre-season," he said.
Brooks, who started the season in reserves before returning to senior duties from round three, said he was pleased with his past month of football, feeling fit and healthy to play his role in the forward line.
In the past 10 rounds, Brooks has kicked 13 goals, with a season-high four majors against Russells Creek earlier this month.
Merrivale will have another big test after the bye, hosting reigning premier Nirranda in round 13, with the Blues also also enjoying an eight-game winning streak of their own. The Blues' last defeat was at the hands of the Tigers - a 50-point loss back in round four.
Brooks said the Tigers would enjoy the week off before getting back into training next week ahead of the clash.
"Everyone's pretty keen, they're probably the next top team so it will be good to take them on," he said.
Warrnambool and District league games resume on Saturday, July 8.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
