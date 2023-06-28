A south-west woman was shocked to receive a late-night phone call from her son advising her he was unable to get off at his V/Line stop on the Melbourne to Warrnambool line.
Camperdown's' Sarah Howard allowed her 17-year-son Logan to go to Melbourne for the day on the train during the April school holidays. His train was to arrive at the Camperdown station at 10pm.
However, when it stopped the doors of the carriage would not open.
"Logan rang me saying he and his friend tried to get off the train at the Camperdown station, but the doors wouldn't open and they couldn't get them open themselves," Mrs Howard said. "They were yelling to try and get someone's attention but there was no response so the train took off with them in it."
Mrs Howard said she had to drive to the Terang station to pick up her son.
"Thank goodness they were able to get off at Terang," Mrs Howard said. "But they were waiting in Terang Station for about 20 minutes before I got there and the station was not manned - it was completely closed. It's not good enough having young children alone at this time of night."
Mrs Howard said she contacted V/Line the next day and raised a number of issues with the provider.
"What if they didn't have a phone to ring them? What if I didn't have any means of going to pick them up?," she asked.
"What if I had to drive all the way to Warrnambool to pick them up if it hadn't of stopped in Terang, would they reimburse me my petrol money? Their answers to all of this was simply they apologise for the inconvenience it caused and they sent one ticket for future train travel."
Mrs Howard said she didn't believe this was good enough.
"You rely on public transport in the country to travel to Melbourne for the ease and convenience of it, but it's actually not if this kind of thing happens on a regular basis - which I've heard it does," she said.
A number of other people spoke of having similar experiences on the Melbourne to Warrnambool train, with one passenger writing on Facebook the doors didn't open at a station on Sunday night.
A V/Line spokesman said it was conducting an investigation into two separate incidents where passengers were overcarried due to a door fault on the Warrnambool line in recent months.
"We sincerely apologise to the passengers impacted by a door fault, which meant they were unable to depart the train at their preferred stop and are investigating these incidents as a matter of urgency," the spokesman said. "We have already spoken to several of the affected passengers and offered compensation and would encourage any other passengers impacted to get in contact."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.