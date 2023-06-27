The Standard
Hampden league interleague mentor Leigh McCluskey confident under 23 side can take it up to Ballarat

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated June 27 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 3:45pm
Terang Mortlake's Ryley Hutchins is among those up for selection for the Hampden league's under 23 interleague side. Picture by Anthony Brady
Terang Mortlake's Ryley Hutchins is among those up for selection for the Hampden league's under 23 interleague side. Picture by Anthony Brady

A long-time Hampden interleague mentor believes this year's midfield strength, along with several players' versatility, will boost the team's chances in an under 23 footy clash against Ballarat.

