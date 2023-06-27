A long-time Hampden interleague mentor believes this year's midfield strength, along with several players' versatility, will boost the team's chances in an under 23 footy clash against Ballarat.
Leigh McCluskey, a member of the coaching panel working with head coach Jonathan Brown, is confident the Bottle Greens' talent will stack up on Mars Stadium on Saturday.
"We're pretty happy with our midfield players and we've got a fair few players who are adaptable," McCluskey said. "We've got a lot of players we can rotate through the midfield and play a bit of forward and back.
"We think we'll have fresh players in there all the time and a good mix of players - some strong in-and-under players and some good players who can do inside and outside work."
Thirty-four players across all 10 clubs were selected for the initial squad but McCluskey said injuries had decreased it to "about 28" for final selection.
The coaches are also waiting on the availability of their VFL-listed players.
"There might have been three or four (injured) players who might have been playing," he said. "But it's a pretty good strike rate. If they (VFL players) are available, we're pretty confident with the side we'll put together."
The squad came together for a recovery session and meal on Sunday with the first of two training sessions this week held last night.
"There was a full turn out of all available players," he said of Sunday's session. "We had a bit of a chat about how we wanted the team to play."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
