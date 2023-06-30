Being among towering trees as tall as 10 metres in a Tasmanian rainforest is the inspiration behind iconic Australian band Goanna's first new song in 25 years.
The live recording, takayna, will be released on July 1 to support Tasmania's Tarkine/takanya rainforest which is under threat from logging and mining.
Howard accompanied protesters to blockade the road in the Tarkine leading to a proposed dam site in 2021.
"It was that experience of going through the campaign that took us through the forest that really inspired the song," he said.
Howard spoke to The Standard as he stood in the forest just days before the song was released.
"It's pretty awe-inspiring - we (Howard, his wife and daughter) just walked out of that part of the Tarkine," he said.
"To see what's at stake first-hand it's pretty confronting - we've got to be better than that in the 21st century, especially when there's alternatives and especially in the time of climate change it seems crazy.
"The words of the song say it all really - you embody all the deeper things we can't define."
It also coincides with the 40th anniversary of the band's 1983 anthem Let the Franklin Flow and a High Court decision in favour of the federal government to save the state's Franklin River.
Closer to home, Howard said he had watched the Otways disappear and diminish, and the toxic waste from the former Nestle factory outlet in Dennington kill fish in the Merri River.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.