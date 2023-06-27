THERE were gasps and cheers as Cobden Health welcomed a record $150,000 from the Cobden and Camperdown Community Bank.
The donation was made on Tuesday, June 27 with the funding set to drastically improve WiFi and internet speed at the health care provider.
Cobden and Camperdown Community Bank director Pat Robertson said it was the biggest donation in the bank's 17-year history and without the great support from the community there would be no community bank.
"We only exist by being supported by those who bank with us," she said.
"Our point of difference is that we return our profits to our own community in the Corangamite Shire.
"It's wonderful to support Cobden Health financially.
"Cobden Health is an integral part of the community.
"It impacts many families, not just from Cobden but around the shire."
Ms Robertson also praised the vision of a small committee who helped establish the bank and said it had donated close to $1 million in its 17 years.
"And this is certainly our biggest donation," she said.
"Up until now our biggest was probably $20,000. For the first 15 years there wasn't a lot to give.
"But we've made a difference to so many different groups.
"It might just be new tops for the hockey club but it all makes a difference to those community groups.
"We do have strong community support, but the more customers we get, the more community groups we can support."
Cobden Health chief executive officer Bill Tsimis said he almost fell off his chair when he was told the bank would donate the money.
He said staff had been frustrated for a long time with poor internet connection.
Mr Tsimis said the IT upgrade would bring faster internet to the facility and also WiFi to all the rooms.
"Internet connection is as important a service as electricity and heating in this day and age," he said.
"It's critical and this investment will mean we'll have that reliability."
Mr Tsimis said the organisation had 170 clients who were home-care based and this would allow staff to provide greater support to those clients.
Cobden Health chair Duncan Morris welcomed the funding and said it was something staff had been asking for over the years.
"What we've got is currently past its use-by date," he said.
Mr Morris was part of the committee that helped establish the bank and said it was fantastic it could provide such strong community support.
