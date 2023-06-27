A Port Fairy drink driver has been disqualified after catapulting across a street in reverse, through a wooden fence and into a trailer which crashed into a house, smashing a window.
Peter James Murray, 59, pleaded guilty to five charges in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court, including driving in a dangerous manner, drink driving and refusing to take a drug test.
Police told the court at 8.40pm on April 26 last year Murray's Ford Falcon sedan was in the driveway of an Elizabeth Street home when it reversed at a fast rate.
The sedan crashed through a neighbour's front fence on the opposite side of the road, continued reversing into a trailer, which made contact with a house and broke a window.
Murray drove the vehicle back across the road, through the hole in the wooden fence, crashing into the front porch of the Elizabeth Street home, ripping off disability handles.
The driver's side door of the Falcon was torn off in the escapade.
A neighbour said they were at home when they heard a car engine revving and a five-year-old girl had run from her bedroom.
Police attended at Murray's home where he was in bed.
At 10.25am he blew an alcohol reading of .156 and his driver's licence was immediately suspended.
He also refused to do a drug test and was deemed unfit to be interviewed by police officers.
Later when arrested Murray agreed he had been drinking at a friend's home from about noon and attempted to drive home, but hit the accelerator rather than the brake because he was wearing thongs and was drunk.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said it was extremely lucky no one was injured or killed after Murray catapulted out of a driveway.
He said if a driver, cyclist or pedestrian was in the car's path and killed Murray would be in the County Court facing a culpable driving charge and if found guilty he would spend years in prison.
The magistrate said Murray had been a danger to the community and such offending like he had been involved in often led to jail terms.
Murray was convicted, fined $2000, ordered to pay $557.72 restitution and his licence was disqualified for another 12 months.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.